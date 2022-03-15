Chelsea fans demand new owner guarantees over European Super League and ‘Golden Share’ for supporters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Kilpatrick
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) have demanded guarantees from potential new owners of the club that they will not try to join a new European Super League without fans' consent.

In an open letter to prospective buyers, the CST also reiterated calls for new owners to give supporters a 'Golden Share' to protect key items of club heritage and the creation of a shadow board, made up of fan representatives.

Groups interested in buying Chelsea from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich have until Friday to submit a bid.

One prospective buyer, property tycoon and Chelsea fan Nick Candy, has already pledged to have fan representation on the board should his offer succeed.

Chelsea fans were influential in bringing down the European Super League proposal after the Blues were among the 12 clubs who conspired in the plot last April, and momentum on the continent is building behind a fresh breakaway, led by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The demise of the initial Super League proposal sped the Government's fan-led review - released in November - into English football governance and the CST has asked prospective buyers to honour the key commitment of MP Tracey Crouch's report.

Their letter read: "The CST are seeking commitments on a number of fundamental issues from prospective buyers of the club. These include;

"These include;

• The outstanding balance of the loan from the Club to Chelsea Pitch Owners should be forgiven, so that Stamford Bridge is secured by and for Chelsea’s supporters.

• The relevant recommendations of the 2021 Fan-led Review of Football Governance are implemented, namely:

– A golden share for fans to protect key items of club heritage;

– Consultation with supporters through the creation of a democratically elected shadow board;

• Continued support for Chelsea FC Women and the Chelsea Academy, both highly successful entities in their own right.

• A commitment from prospective owners to engage in regular, constructive dialogue with supporters on issues of supporter interest, including fair ticketing and stadium development.

• A commitment from prospective owners to continuing and building on the legacy of the Chelsea Foundation’s outstanding community work.

• A guarantee that there will be no attempts to exit existing sporting structures without the engagement of key stakeholders, with supporters at the forefront – this includes the European Super League."

A 'Golden Share' would give supporters a veto over decisions like changing the club badge, kit or stadium, or playing in a different league.

Chelsea are in a state of limbo after Abramovich's assets were frozen by the Government and there are fears they could slip into administration.

Raine Group, the US bank handling the sale, are hopeful a deal could go through by the end of this month.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Laurent Dubreuil 2nd in 500 metres at speed skating finals, can clinch season title Sunday

    Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil is in position to claim the season title in the men's 500 metres on Sunday after a second-place finish at the ISU speed skating finals on Saturday in Heerenven, Netherlands. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama won Saturday's race in 34.384 seconds, just ahead of both Dubreuil and Wataru Morishge, who finished in an identical time of 34.532. The Levis, Que. native earned 108 points for the second-place finish, and has a 62-point lead over Shinhama, the next closest ska