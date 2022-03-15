Chelsea fans demand new owner guarantees over European Super League and ‘Golden Share’ for supporters

(Getty Images)

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) have demanded guarantees from potential new owners of the club that they will not try to join a new European Super League without fans' consent.

In an open letter to prospective buyers, the CST also reiterated calls for new owners to give supporters a 'Golden Share' to protect key items of club heritage and the creation of a shadow board, made up of fan representatives.

Groups interested in buying Chelsea from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich have until Friday to submit a bid.

One prospective buyer, property tycoon and Chelsea fan Nick Candy, has already pledged to have fan representation on the board should his offer succeed.

Chelsea fans were influential in bringing down the European Super League proposal after the Blues were among the 12 clubs who conspired in the plot last April, and momentum on the continent is building behind a fresh breakaway, led by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The demise of the initial Super League proposal sped the Government's fan-led review - released in November - into English football governance and the CST has asked prospective buyers to honour the key commitment of MP Tracey Crouch's report.

Their letter read: "The CST are seeking commitments on a number of fundamental issues from prospective buyers of the club. These include;

"These include;

• The outstanding balance of the loan from the Club to Chelsea Pitch Owners should be forgiven, so that Stamford Bridge is secured by and for Chelsea’s supporters.

• The relevant recommendations of the 2021 Fan-led Review of Football Governance are implemented, namely:

– A golden share for fans to protect key items of club heritage;

– Consultation with supporters through the creation of a democratically elected shadow board;

• Continued support for Chelsea FC Women and the Chelsea Academy, both highly successful entities in their own right.

• A commitment from prospective owners to engage in regular, constructive dialogue with supporters on issues of supporter interest, including fair ticketing and stadium development.

Story continues

• A commitment from prospective owners to continuing and building on the legacy of the Chelsea Foundation’s outstanding community work.

• A guarantee that there will be no attempts to exit existing sporting structures without the engagement of key stakeholders, with supporters at the forefront – this includes the European Super League."

A 'Golden Share' would give supporters a veto over decisions like changing the club badge, kit or stadium, or playing in a different league.

Chelsea are in a state of limbo after Abramovich's assets were frozen by the Government and there are fears they could slip into administration.

Raine Group, the US bank handling the sale, are hopeful a deal could go through by the end of this month.