Who can Chelsea face in Europa Conference League draw? Pot confirmed and new format explained

Chelsea are back in European football, but it is the third-tier of UEFA competitions for the Blues this season.

They are in the Europa Conference League, having edged past Servette in the play-off round. Enzo Maresca’s side were beaten 2-1 in the second leg, but did just about enough to hold on for a 3-2 aggregate win.

It means Chelsea take their place in the new-look Conference League, which this season had 36 teams in it. Rather than the usual groups of four, all clubs will go into one league. Every team will face one side from each of the six seeding pots.

The draw takes place on Friday at 1:30pm BST and much of it will be automated due to the sheer number of fixtures to be organised.

The top eight ranked teams will go straight through to the last-16, with those finishing ninth to 24th facing a knockout phase play-off to join them. Teams in ninth to 16th will be seeded for that draw.

Which pot are Chelsea in for the Conference League draw?

Chelsea have been placed in Pot 1, as they have the highest UEFA coefficient of any club in the tournament.

Who can Chelsea face in the Conference League draw?

The pots will be confirmed on Thursday night after the conclusion of the play-off round in the Europa League and Conference League.

Projected pots - places still to be filled in Pots 1 and 5

Pot 1: Chelsea, Copenhagen, Gent, LASK, Real Betis

Pot 2: Istanbul Basaksehir, Molde, Legia Warsaw, Heidenheim, Djurgarden, Apoel Nicosia

Pot 3: Rapid Wien, Omonia Nicosia, HJK Helsinki, Vitoria, Astana, Olimpija Ljubljana

Pot 4: Cercle Brugge, Shamrock Rovers, The New Saints, Lugano, Mlada Boleslav, Hearts

Pot 5: Petrocub, St Gallen, Panathinaikos, TSC Backa Topola, Jagiellonia

Pot 6: Celje, Larne, Dinamo Minsk, Pafos, Vikingur Reykjavik, Noah

Conference League group-stage matchdays

Matchday 1: October 3, 2024

Matchday 2: October 24, 2024

Matchday 3: November 7, 2024

Matchday 4: November 28, 2024

Matchday 5: December 12, 2024

Matchday 6: December 19, 2024