Chelsea eye Sancho-Sterling swap with Man Utd - Monday's gossip

Chelsea are plotting a move for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, with Raheem Sterling potentially heading in the opposite direction, while Crystal Palace are interested in Eddie Nketiah, plus more.

Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United's England winger Jadon Sancho, 24, and could look to include 29-year-old England forward Raheem Sterling in a swap deal. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea have resumed talks with Napoli for Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25, with the terms becoming more favourable for the English club. (Sky Sports)

Selling Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 27, to Napoli will boost Manchester United's pursuit of 23-year-old Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, whose club Paris St-Germain are holding out for £51m. (ESPN)

Crystal Palace are considering a move for Arsenal's England forward Eddie Nketiah, 25, after his potential switch to Nottingham Forest broke down. (Athletic - subscription required)

Nottingham Forest have submitted a third bid of £29.7m to Feyenoord for Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez, 23, which would be a record sale for the Dutch club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli are hoping to sign Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour from Brighton, with the 23-year-old set to have a medical this week. (Fabrizio Romano)

Celtic's Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley, 23, is having a medical before his move to Brighton for what will be a record sale by a Scottish club. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are considering a move for 19-year-old Iceland striker Orri Oskarsson from FC Copenhagen. (Athletic - subscription required)

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior, 24, has delayed a decision over whether to sign a new contract with Real Madrid until 2025 amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. (Teamtalk)

Barcelona have pulled out of the race to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 30, due to the £21m asking price. (Mundo Deportivo, via Goal)

Manchester City are willing to accept offers for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 25, following the return of former Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 33, from Barcelona. (Football Insider)

West Ham are ready to offload England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 29, before Friday's transfer deadline. (Teamtalk)

Liverpool could make a move for Sporting Lisbon's Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio, 22, while Bayer Leverkusen's Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, 22, is also a target. (Teamtalk)