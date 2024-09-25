Chelsea: Enzo Maresca wary of Nicholas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku playing together

Enzo Maresca says the form of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson has given him a striking headache ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brighton - but poured cold water on the idea of playing both centre-forwards together.

Jackson has been Chelsea’s first-choice No9 so far this season, starting all five Premier League games and scoring four times, including a clinical brace in Saturday’s 3-0 win over West Ham.

Along with the entire starting XI from that game, the 23-year-old was rested for last night’s 5-0 thrashing of League Two Barrow in the Carabao Cup. In his absence, however, Nkunku again impressed, scoring a hat-trick to take his tally to five goals in four starts across competitions, as well as a vital late winner off the bench at Bournemouth earlier this month.

“The most important thing for me is that they make my choice difficult,” Maresca said. “That means they are all doing well and this is the key point and we need to continue doing that.

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick against Barrow (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

“This is a nice problem, when you have two strikers that continue to score. It’s nice you can decide which one and because they are in a good moment we can use them.”

Despite his prolific form in the cup competitions, Nkunku has been forced to bide his time in the Premier League. The Frenchman’s only start of the campaign came in the opening day’s defeat to Manchester City, when he was deployed on the left wing.

The deadline day signing of Jadon Sancho, though, has given Maresca more options in that position since and the Italian was hesitant when asked whether Nkunku and Jackson could play in the same team.

I really like to keep the ball but the problem is when you lose the ball and then you have to defend

Enzo Maresca

“It could be,” he said. “But the problem is the defensive balance. We can think to place with Nicolas, Christo, Joao [Felix], Cole Palmer, Noni [Madueke], fantastic! But then who is defending? Me and you?

“I would like to put all of them in because I really like football and I really like to keep the ball but the problem is when you lose the ball and then you have to defend. Not all of them can defend at the same level."