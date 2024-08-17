Chelsea: Enzo Maresca tells Ben Chilwell to leave in blunt statement

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has told Ben Chilwell it would be left he leaves the club this summer.

The 27-year-old is struggling for playing time in a crowded Chelsea squad, falling down the pecking order after Marc Cucurella impressed at the end of last season.

Chilwell has played just 64 minutes across six pre-season games, failing to get on the pitch in the final three before the season begins.

"Chilly (Chilwell) has not been training for the last few days because he has been ill," Maresca told reporters on Friday.

"It's quite clear, I love the way he is but the problem is that he struggles with us a little bit to find his best position.

"This morning we had 22 players training, and if you ask all of them they will say they want to play against City on Sunday but that is impossible.

"When they train every day and do not get any minutes, it is not good for them or for me, (as) I need to make a decision. It is probably better to leave and get minutes (elsewhere). The transfer window is open so we'll see what happens."