Chelsea: Enzo Maresca explains why Noni Madueke was absent from matchday squad for huge FA Cup win

Noni Madueke did not feature at Stamford Bridge. (Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca eased concerns over Noni Madueke’s absence from Saturday’s thrashing of Morecambe, revealing the winger has been struggling with illness.

Madueke was left out of Chelsea’s squad as Maresca’s side hammered the League Two strugglers 5-0 to reach the Fourth Round.

Maresca had not reported any fitness issue for Madueke ahead of kick-off and his absence raised eyebrows, coming after he had been dropped for last month’s defeat to Fulham in what his manager called a “technical decision”.

The Italian had also criticised Madueke’s attitude in training when leaving him on the bench against Aston Villa in early December, but confirmed there was no such issue this time around.

“It was just because yesterday he didn’t finish the session,” Maresca said. “He was unwell.”

Maresca was able to welcome both Reece James and Romeo Lavia back from hamstring injuries in a welcome boost.

The pair each played 45 minutes before being replaced at half-time in changes that Maresca confirmed were pre-planned.

"The idea is to slow build the right condition,” he explained. “Especially for Reece, we have to be a bit more careful. The good thing is they both played 45 minutes and finished well without any problem. We can start to help them and bring the right condition.”