Chelsea: Enzo Maresca explains decision to deny Ben Chilwell potential farewell amid transfer update

Denied: Ben Chilwell will not be picked for Chelsea’s FA Cup tie. (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca says he did not talk to Ben Chilwell before deciding to deny him a potential Chelsea farewell, but insists it would be “useless” to play the full-back against Morecambe this weekend.

Maresca confirmed on Friday that Chilwell, along with midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei, will play no part in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge because of the likelihood that he will leave the club this month.

All three players are surplus to requirements and will be sold or loaned if suitors can be found before the January window closes.

Chilwell was part of the infamous ‘bomb squad’ of players left in a similar position last summer and made to train separately, but was allowed to rejoin the first-team after Chelsea failed to find a buyer.

However, the England international has made just one substitute appearance this term, against Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

The visit of League Two strugglers Morecambe might have presented a rare opportunity, with Maresca expected to rotate heavily, but Chelsea are reluctant to jeopardise a potential transfer by risking injury or having the player cup-tied.

"I didn't discuss with Ben about that,” Maresca said, when asked whether he had consulted Chilwell over the decision to leave him out of Saturday’s squad. “I don't need to discuss with him, just as I don't need to discuss with Cesare.

“Probably for them it's better to act like the way we want to act tomorrow for them.”

On the way out: Ben Chilwell is free to leave Chelsea this month. (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Chelsea’s stance means it is highly likely that Chilwell has played his last game for the club he joined from Leicester in a £50million deal in 2020.

The 28-year-old was part of the side that won the Champions League in 2021 and as recently as last February captained the Blues in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool at Wembley.

However, last season he was restricted to nine league starts amid a series of injuries and has not even made the bench for a Premier League game this term.

“I think Ben wants to play since we start, not only tomorrow,” Maresca added. “[But] we started six months ago and unfortunately for my decision, he didn't get minutes.

“Now, to give him a chance in the last game [before] probably he can leave, I think it's useless."