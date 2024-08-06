Chelsea: Enzo Maresca claims Premier League rules forced Conor Gallagher exit

Enzo Maresca has defended Chelsea’s decision to sell Conor Gallagher and said clubs are being forced to sell academy players because of Premier League spending rules.

Gallagher is closing in on a £33million move to Atletico Madrid and is due in Spain this week to undergo a medical and finalise his Chelsea exit.

The midfielder is set to become the latest academy graduate to leave Chelsea, with the Blues also trying to sell Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja this summer.

Sales of academy players have helped Chelsea balance the books after spending more than £1billion in the transfer market since they were taken over in 2021.

Conor Gallagher has agreed to join Atletico Madrid (Getty Images)

Their approach has been criticised but Maresca says clubs are “compelled” to cash in on academy players because of Premier League profit and sustainability (PSR) rules.

Selling academy players counts as ‘pure profit’ in clubs’ financial accounts and Maresca has called for a change in the rules to “protect” young players.

Maresca said: “This is not Chelsea’s problem, these are the rules. All the clubs at this moment are compelled to sell players from the academy because of the rules. It’s all of the Premier League clubs’ problems.

Asked if PSR need to change, Maresca replied: “If they want to protect academy players, then probably yes.

The intention of the club is not to sell players from the academy, but it is the rules at the end that you have to do it

Enzo Maresca

“Absolutely [I want to promote academy players to the first team and not sell them for profit].

“I also think the intention of the club is not to sell players from the academy, but it is the rules at the end that you have to do it.

“It’s not only us, it’s all the Premier League clubs. It’s a shame because in Italy, we have [Francesco] Totti with Roma, 20 years with the same club.

“One-club-man; we love that in football, the fans want to see that. But with the rules now it is different than the past.”