Chelsea enquire about a young Manchester City midfielder but City must not sell

With the transfer window set to close, there is the potential for it to be a busy day for Manchester City. The holes which City need to address in Pep Guardiola’s squad are obvious to see. They were on full display last night during City’s embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates. But now Chelsea have been linked with a potential move for Nico O’Reilly. Based on what we saw last night and on the promise O’Reilly has shown City simply must not sell O’Reilly on the final day of the transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on X that Chelsea have submitted an enquiry to Manchester City over the availability of young midfielder Nico O’Reilly. Furthermore, Romano reports that City don’t want to lose future control of O’Reilly. Therefore, it makes it a difficult deal for Chelsea to complete as per Romano’s report.

Manchester City simply must not sell Nico O’Reilly and they need to allow him to play.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will submit an offer for Nico O’Reilly at some point. But if they do it’s an offer Manchester City shouldn’t consider. Unless City sign a midfielder or two today they are sorely lacking for options in midfield. They simply cannot afford to sell another promising young player who plays in a position City desperately need reinforcements in.

There is a counterargument to that point. Nico O’Reilly hasn’t played a great deal this season. The 24/25 season has been a learning experience for the young midfielder. But as City slumped to big deafeat against Arsenal last night, you could see that perhaps it’s time for O’Reilly to be given an opportunity to play. He could add something different to City’s midfield mix. With his youth, energy and promising ability he could add something new to Manchester City’s midfield. There is more merit to the idea of Manchester City keeping O’Reilly rather than selling him.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea do make a move for Nico O’Reilly on the final day of the transfer window. But Manchester City should keep Nico O’Reilly. He has the potential to be a midfielder of the future. As we have seen this season City need midfielders. Selling a young promising one just doesn’t appear to be a wise move at this current moment.