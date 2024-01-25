Chelsea: Emma Hayes reveals managerial inspirations in bid for Champions League success

Emma Hayes has revealed her favourite managerial inspirations from the men's game.

The Chelsea boss is seen as a pioneer within women's sport and helped the Blues to progress into the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Hayes also commentates on men's Champions League matches.

After becoming the first woman to receive a Football Writers’ Association Tribute Award, Hayes revealed her favourite managers in 2024.

"Who can you not learn from? I enjoy watching the Genoa team, I like watching [Luciano] Spalletti’s teams, I like, yes, of course, watching [Pep] Guardiola’s team," Hayes told Standard Sport.

"I enjoy Luis Enrique’s teams and Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen this season. Thomas Tuchel is always great to watch and Jurgen Klopp’s rock and roll football.

"I love watching Ange Postecoglou and Spurs’s side this year — I think they are brilliant to watch. I love watching football — my son hates it [always being on TV], but I love watching it."

Hayes was speaking as part of a wide-ranging interview on her life in football, where she discussed her desire to win the Champions League for Chelsea this season.

This is her last chance before bowing out of the European game to lead the United States at the Paris Olympics.

While in a reflective mood, she also spoke about the influence that Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has had on her career, adding: "I’ll never forget when we came out of the lift at the LMA Awards and he said to me: ‘Doing two doubles in a row was tough, but I wanted three, it always frustrated me that I couldn’t go one step further’.

"He asked me what the key in my eyes was to do it, and it has always been an evolution. For me, you cannot get too loyal to players. The moment you get too loyal to players who have served you before, that’s the moment that it is goodnight."

Chelsea are currently top of the Women's Super League (WSL) table with a three-point gap to Manchester City as they battle for success on four fronts this season.

Emma Hayes was speaking to FedEx at the FWA Tribute Evening.