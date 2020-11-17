Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell’s injury could spark left-back battle for Newcastle trip

Marcos Alonso has not played for Chelsea since the 3-3 draw at West Brom in September (Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell’s back injury is set to spark a battle between Emerson and Marcos Alonso for Chelsea’s left-back berth.

Frank Lampard is still to learn the severity of the issue that saw Chilwell limp out England’s defeat to Belgium on Sunday – but the hope from player and club is that it is only a minor complaint.

Still, it remains to be seen if he will be able to face Newcastle on Saturday, which could leave Lampard having to turn to two players who have been pushed to the fringes this season. Cesar Azpilicueta is another option.

Emerson has made only one start since Chilwell’s £50million move from Leicester in the summer – in the Carabao Cup – and no Premier League appearances.

Alonso, meanwhile, hasn’t played since his horror show in September’s 3-3 draw at West Brom. But Lampard has paved the way for the Spain defender’s return after he was hauled off at half-time at The Hawthorns.

That led to reports of a furious dressing room row, which Lampard later failed to deny. While Chelsea’s manager claimed he had moved on from the incident, Alonso’s omission from the squad for the following seven games pointed to ongoing issues.

But Alonso was named on the bench for the Champions League tie with Rennes at the start of the month, which has opened the door to a potential return after questions about his Stamford Bridge future.

Discussing the alleged row at the time, Lampard said: “I’m not going to disclose what goes on in the dressing room, I think that would be wrong, so that was it.

“It was a game where we were disappointed to be 3-0 down at half-time, I had to make changes. And all I ask from all the players is that, for good or for bad, the players stick together in every moment. Because that’s the only thing that brings a successful group.

Emerson is desperate to ensure he secures a place in the Italy squad for Euro 2020 Getty Images

“I cannot have grudges or feelings in games that carry on. We work, we’re honest with each other, and we carry on working to get better and better. And things happen during the course of the season, they happen a lot.”

Emerson’s own future is the subject of debate, with claims in Italy that a loan move to Napoli could go ahead in January. The Italy international is desperate to make the Euros, but manager Roberto Mancini has made it clear he needs regular game time.

"Here at the national team I play, I have fun and I'm fine", Emerson said on international duty. "The coach told me that the best solution for me is to play, at Chelsea or in another team, let's wait for the next two months and see what will happen.

"Unfortunately, I'm not playing at Chelsea, but I'm calm, I think things can improve in London or in another place.”

