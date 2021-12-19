Chelsea ‘deeply disappointed’ as request to postpone Wolves clash over Covid cases rejected by Premier League

Chelsea say they are ‘deeply disappointed’ after the Premier League turned down their request to have Sunday’s meeting with Wolves postponed as their Covid outbreak worsens.

Six top-flight matches have so far been called off this weekend, but this afternoon’s game at Molinuex will go ahead despite a number of cases in the Blues camp.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed ahead of the game that seven players have now tested positive for the virus and the German has only named only has six players on his bench, two of whom are goalkeepers.

The club said: “We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today‘s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety.”

Chelsea played against Everton in midweek, despite Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive and were held to a 1-1 draw.

Ben Chilwell also tested positive but was already sidelined with a long-term injury, while Kai Havertz missed the game before returning a negative PCR. Tuchel had said on Friday that that would make the German midfielder available to face Wolves but he is not involved.

Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen are also missing from the squad that was involved against Everton, but the Blues are yet to issue an official update on their absences.