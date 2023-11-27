Chelsea to decide Thiago Silva future as Trevoh Chalobah asking price set for January transfer window

Chelsea will make a decision on Thiago Silva's future next year, with his contract due to expire in June.

Silva became Chelsea’s oldest-ever player on Saturday when he started against Newcastle aged 39 years and 64 days.

The veteran Brazilian defender made a huge mistake in the 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park, gifting a goal to Joelinton as Chelsea collapsed in the second half.

Silva remains an important player under manager Mauricio Pochettino and has started for Chelsea in all 13 of their Premier League matches this season.

But Chelsea are thought to be exploring potential centre-back signings in the next six months, having already spent big on Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi.

Silva has given no indication he plans to retire and is open to staying at Stamford Bridge, as his two sons play in academy teams at Cobham.

Thiago Silva struggled against Chelsea (REUTERS)

Brazilian club Fluminense are interested in a move for their former player. Silva's wife, Belle, and sons, Iago and Isago, are likely to remain in Europe if he does return to Brazil.

"I'm devastated," Silva said about his error on Saturday. "It wasn't a good day for us. I would like to apologise to everyone for the defeat, especially to my team-mates who believe in me and support me every day. I take full responsibility. Let's gather strength and come back stronger."

Chelsea will reject any offers for Badiashile in January, amid loan interest from AC Milan. Badiashile made his first Premier League start of the season against Newcastle and also looked shaky, but he is highly valued by the club and expected to improve as he rebuilds his fitness after a major hamstring injury.

Trevoh Chalobah is the only Chelsea player actively available for sale ahead of the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich are now reluctant to move for Chalobah given he is expected to be out until at least January with a hamstring issue, diminishing his ability to make an impact on a short-term deal.

Chelsea are expected to ask for around £25million for Chalobah. The Blues accepted a bid around that value from Nottingham Forest in the summer but Chalobah turned them down.