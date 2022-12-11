Chelsea dealt big injury blow as Armando Broja stretchered off in friendly against Aston Villa

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Armando Broja was stretchered off after a suspected knee injury during Chelsea’s friendly match with Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi.

The 21-year-old was pressing a loose pass from Tyrone Mings to Ezri Konsa and appeared to twist his knee in the 22nd minute at Al Nahyan Stadium.

After a lengthy stoppage with the striker screaming in pain, the medical staff managed to put him on a stretcher and wheel him off the pitch.

There was concern from both sets of players who gave themselves a warm up match after a break in the Premier League for the World Cup.

Graham Potter has been training his side all week in the Middle East in a warm-weather training camp to prepare for a match against Bournemouth on December 27 when the league restarts.

With 12 players having taken part at the World Cup in Qatar, a host of youngsters were drafted into the 25-man squad that made the trip.

Those knocked out of the World Cup remain on holiday while many were still in Qatar when the match kicked off.

It meant that Josh Brooking, Bashir Humphreys, Charlie Webster, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson all started against Unai Emery’s side.

Trevoh Chalobah was rested for the match in the UAE.