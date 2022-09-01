Chelsea deadline day rumours: Neymar latest; Gvardiol decision; Aubameyang alternatives considered
Chelsea are set to finish a busy summer transfer window in style this deadline day.
A potentially massive deal for Neymar has been reported while the Blues look to bolster their frontline.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a top target while Thomas Tuchel has moved to sign Edson Alvarez from Ajax.
Claims of a bid for Josko Gvardiol have also emerged despite the £70million signing of Welsey Fofana going through.
Here is our deadline day update of Chelsea transfer rumours...
Neymar
Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Neymar as Paris Saint-Germain battle with Financial Fair Play restrictions on deadline day.
A hefty transfer spree in the French capital has led to the club considering offloading Neymar amid the Blues’ interest, so say the Mail.
A massive fee would still have to be paid however, given PSG laid out £198m to sign the Brazilian winger five years ago.
Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea will not bid for RB Leipzig star Gvardiol today, report Standard Sport.
Despite rumours of a £77m approach for the Croatian defender, RB Leipzig’s insistence that they will not sell has led to the Premier League side stepping back ahead of a future battle with Manchester City for his signature.
That could come as soon as January as Chelsea look for a Thiago Silva replacement and the player’s camp prepare to hear out offers.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Talks will continue today as Chelsea pursue a deal for Barcelona striker Aubameyang.
Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reports on complications emanating from the player’s horrific burglary attack that left him with a broken jaw, with the club now studying medical documents.
A number of alternative attacking options are on standby including AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.