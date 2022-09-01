Chelsea deadline day rumours: Neymar latest; Gvardiol decision; Aubameyang alternatives considered

(REUTERS)

Chelsea are set to finish a busy summer transfer window in style this deadline day.

A potentially massive deal for Neymar has been reported while the Blues look to bolster their frontline.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a top target while Thomas Tuchel has moved to sign Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

Claims of a bid for Josko Gvardiol have also emerged despite the £70million signing of Welsey Fofana going through.

Here is our deadline day update of Chelsea transfer rumours...

Neymar

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Neymar as Paris Saint-Germain battle with Financial Fair Play restrictions on deadline day.

A hefty transfer spree in the French capital has led to the club considering offloading Neymar amid the Blues’ interest, so say the Mail.

A massive fee would still have to be paid however, given PSG laid out £198m to sign the Brazilian winger five years ago.

Josko Gvardiol

(Getty Images/Evening Standard)

Chelsea will not bid for RB Leipzig star Gvardiol today, report Standard Sport.

Despite rumours of a £77m approach for the Croatian defender, RB Leipzig’s insistence that they will not sell has led to the Premier League side stepping back ahead of a future battle with Manchester City for his signature.

That could come as soon as January as Chelsea look for a Thiago Silva replacement and the player’s camp prepare to hear out offers.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Talks will continue today as Chelsea pursue a deal for Barcelona striker Aubameyang.

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reports on complications emanating from the player’s horrific burglary attack that left him with a broken jaw, with the club now studying medical documents.

A number of alternative attacking options are on standby including AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.