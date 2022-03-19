Chelsea cruise past Middlesbrough into FA Cup semi-finals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damian Spellman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Romelu Lukaku
    Romelu Lukaku
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hakim Ziyech
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Romelu Lukaku scored as Chelsea progressed (Reuters)
Romelu Lukaku scored as Chelsea progressed (Reuters)

Romelu Lukaku’s 12th goal of the season set Chelsea on their way to the FA Cup semi-finals in serene fashion as the club’s off-field problems were once again put to one side.

A comfortable 2-0 sixth-round victory at Championship Middlesbrough provided a more than satisfactory conclusion to a difficult week, where the Blues’ future ownership and current operational difficulties attracted far more attention than their efforts on the pitch.

Lukaku’s 15th-minute strike and delicious second from Hakim Ziyech had the tie wrapped up long before half-time as Thomas Tuchel’s men progressed with the minimum of fuss in pursuit of their ninth taste of glory in club football’s oldest competition.

Fewer than 700 Chelsea fans had made it to Teesside as a result of a restriction on ticket sales under sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, but it proved a relaxing evening as their side cruised to victory in a repeat of the 1997 final.

Boro, who donated the gate receipts to humanitarian aid in Ukraine, found themselves having to defend deep and in numbers as the visitors, prompted by Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic, passed and moved patiently in their quest for an early breakthrough.

It arrived with 15 minutes gone when Ziyech found Mason Mount in space down the right and he sent the ball across goal, where defender Dael Fry inexplicably failed to intervene, in the process handing Lukaku the simplest of tasks from point-blank range.

The pace and endeavour of Isaiah Jones and Marcus Tavernier kept the Teessiders in the contest, and with skipper Jonny Howson snapping into tackles in the middle of the field, Tuchel’s side knew they were in a game.

Lukaku had to head Tavernier’s 26th-minute free kick clear and Folarin Balogun was unable to hit the target when the resulting corner fell to him as the Championship outfit prospered, although Premier League quality was brought to bear in devastating style 14 minutes before the break.

Boro pressed high as Thiago Silva and keeper Edouard Mendy attempted to play out from the back, but Malang Sarr sprang the trap with a pass to Kovacic, who combined with Mount to allow Ziyech to step inside full back Neil Taylor and fire an unstoppable shot across Joe Lumley and inside the far post.

Ziyech added Chelsea&#x002019;s second (AFP via Getty Images)
Ziyech added Chelsea’s second (AFP via Getty Images)

Lukaku was denied his second of the game by the alert Anfernee Dijksteel after rounding Lumley from Pulisic’s deflected through ball, but the home side’s cause looked forlorn as they trudged off at the break.

Fry made way for Sol Bamba to popular acclaim before the restart and Balogun might have done better after being set up Matt Crooks after he had been picked out by Jones five minutes into the second half.

Chris Wilder’s side – who had knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham in the two previous rounds – battled manfully as time ran down with Jones and substitute Duncan Watmore adding new zest.

However, they lacked the cutting edge to trouble a defence marshalled expertly by 37-year-old Silva enough to drag themselves back into the game.

Timo Werner might have added a third but for a block by Bamba and fellow substitute Josh Coburn forced a late save from Mendy at the other end, but the job was done.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CF Montreal looking to regain form in crucial Champions League decider

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s ruthless 3-0 dismantling of Santos Laguna in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 was seen a warning shot to every other team in the tournament. It was until now the best iteration of head coach Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based philosophy that focused on ball movement and fluidity in the final third. Montreal has since crashed back to reality in the most brutal way possible, losing their next four, including Saturday's 4-1 rout at the hands of rei

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ali Nullmeyer 6th in women's slalom for top Canadian honours at World Cup Finals

    Ali Nullmeyer posted her third top-six slalom finish in a little over two months, placing sixth to lead Canada's four-member contingent at the final women's World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Courchevel, France. The Toronto skier stopped the clock in a two-run time of one minute 37.81 seconds behind surprising World Cup Finals winner Andrej Slokar (1:36.54) of Slovakia. Nullmeyer was a personal-best fifth on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia and sixth just five days later in Kranjska Gora, Slo

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Ovechkin now 3rd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Isles in SO

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin fo

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • 'When that jumper is falling, he’s unguardable': Fred VanVleet on Pascal Siakam

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the successful road trip, Precious Achiuwa's presence on defence, his role as a leader and Pascal Siakam's offensive game. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Nick Nurse not letting dominance over LeBron get to his head

    Following a big win over the Lakers on Monday, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse kept it humble when discussing his 6-0 record against LeBron James as Raptors head coach while dishing out praises to some of his squad's role players. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti