Chelsea could still make future move for 24-year-old Maresca knows very well

There are still some individuals associated to Leicester who claim Mads Hermansen could still join Chelsea in the future according to reports.

The goalkeeping situation at Stamford Bridge is a bit of a mess at the moment, and current number one Robert Sanchez has been heavily criticised this season.

The Blues have signed a number of goalkeepers over the past few windows and despite the money spent it’s evident they don’t have a top class shot stopper.

Chelsea signed both Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic in the summer of 2023, whilst they added Filip Jorgensen and youngster Mike Penders to their keeping ranks in the window just gone.

The decision to make Sanchez number one this season has come under a lot of criticism given the number of mistakes he’s made, whilst Petrovic, who out performed the Spain international last season was sent on loan to Strasbourg.

Maresca signed Hermansen during his time at Leicester City. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Maresca wants his goalkeeper to build up from the back and be good with his feet, one of the reasons he gave for Sanchez being in the team, although this is arguably one of the weakest parts of his game as he’s demonstrated this season.

Sanchez has been defended by Maresca on several occasions, whilst it was reported Chelsea believe he can become one of the best keepers in the Premier League.

Before signing Jorgensen in the summer, Chelsea were linked with a move for Leicester keeper Hermansen, and Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill has reported that some individuals associated to the Foxes believes the 24-year-old could still join the Blues in the future.

The reports adds that nobody at Chelsea was prepared to back that claim up and insiders have insisted they are happy with what they are working with.

It will be interesting to see how the goalkeeping situation develops over the course of the season and what if anything Chelsea decide to do about it next summer.