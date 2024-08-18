Chelsea Continue to Pursuing Arsenal, PSG-Linked Player as Deadline Approaches

The future of Victor Osimhen will be settled in the next few days, but the situation is becoming a little more apparent in this final stretch of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen has drawn interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea this summer transfer window. Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sport Germany recently reported that Chelsea are still pursuing the 25-year-old striker, while Arsenal made a casual inquiry a few weeks ago.

Moreover, there’s only less club in the mix for the Nigerian as multiple reports suggest that the Parisians don’t intend to pursue another striker. The information also reveals that PSG have complete faith in Randal Kolo Muani and strongly trusts their other attacking players and the club’s young talents.

Regarding Chelsea, Football Insider reported on Saturday, citing sources, that the Blues will continue to pursue Osimhen throughout the remainder of this transfer window. The outlet hinted that Chelsea might make a surprising move this transfer window.

The Blues have been monitoring the 2022-23 Serie A winner for a while and are big fans of the Nigeria international. However, the deal could be complicated due to PSR and FFP regulations.