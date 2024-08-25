Chelsea considering Calvert-Lewin - Sunday's gossip

Chelsea are considering Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Juventus make Jadon Sancho request and Arsenal want another striker.

Chelsea are considering Everton's England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, as a cheaper option than Napoli's Victor Osimhen, 25, because of the Nigeria striker's wage demands. (Sun)

Juventus have requested that Manchester United cover part of Jadon Sancho's wages to help facilitate a move for the 24-year-old England and United winger. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Arsenal will target another striker once they complete a deal to sign Spain midfielder Mikel Merino, 28, from Real Sociedad. (Mirror)

Armando Broja's loan move from Chelsea to Ipswich is on the brink of collapse after the 22-year-old Albania striker's medical revealed signs of an injury. (Sun)

Porto have completed the £12.7m signing of 20-year-old Spain striker Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid - just weeks after a proposed £33.9m move to Chelsea collapsed. (Athletic - subscription required)

Nottingham Forest are keen to sign Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, with the 27-year-old Netherlands forward in favour of a permanent move rather than a loan. (Football Insider)

Leicester City are in talks to sign Morocco attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, with Genk wanting at least £17m for the 20-year-old. (HITC)

Wolves are in talks to sign 19-year-old Burnley and Italy Under-21 winger Luca Koleosho. (Express & Star)

Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin, 22, has verbally agreed to join Serie A side Empoli, with the former England Under-20 international set to move on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, 31, is open to signing a new contract with Liverpool after turning down an offer from Saudi Arabia, despite the Reds having identified his long-term successor in Valencia's Georgia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, 23. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Jr, 24, will wait until the end of this season before making a decision on whether to pursue a move to Saudi Arabia. (ESPN)

Real Sociedad are in advanced talks to sign former Germany defender Mats Hummels, who is as a free agent after the 35-year-old left Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season. (Athletic - subscription required)

Everton forward Neal Maupay, 28, is keen on a move back to his native France with Ligue 1 side Nice. (Nice-Matin via Get Football News France)

Brentford are close to signing Brazilian winger Gustavo Nunes, 18, in a £10m deal from Gremio (Sky Sports)