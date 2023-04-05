Chelsea consider shock approach to Antonio Conte over vacant manager role

(Getty Images)

Chelsea are considering a discussion with Antonio Conte, in what would be another sensational development in their managerial search.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy are already deep in talks about a shock return for Frank Lampard as an interim, in order to give themselves breathing space to appoint the right long-term manager. The club have been insistent that this will be a "thorough process" and that is illustrated by the fact that co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghali are at least curious to see what the Italian can bring, as the last manager to win the title at Chelsea.

They see him as a winner who can potentially bring structure to a huge squad.

Such a move would not be a reflection on any of the candidates so far, especially as Luis Enrique is said to have greatly impressed - particularly with how he outlined his tactical vision for a 4-3-3 - but merely show that they want to take their time and give this appointment all due consideration.

The Independent has been told that there has been initial contact through intermediaries, and if all goes well with next steps there may be a direct meeting next week.

The 53-year-old has just left Tottenham Hotspur, after a volatile period at the club, where the success of reaching the Champions League in his first season was offset by a drift in this campaign.

While his spell at Chelsea ended in similar disgruntlement as well as a legal battle settled by an employment tribunal and a £9m pay-out to Conte, it would prove no obstacle as that was under the old ownership.

Chelsea face Wolves at the weekend in the Premier League, before a Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid next Wednesday.