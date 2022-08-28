Chelsea consider loan offer for Ethan Ampadu from Spezia including £12m buy option

Chelsea are weighing up a loan offer for Ethan Ampadu, with Serie A side Spezia including an option to buy at £12million.

Spezia hope to beat competition from clubs in England, Spain and Germany and see the Wales international return to Italy where he excelled at Venezia last season.

The 21-year-old has been given the green light to leave with his World Cup hopes in the balance, as Wales prepare to compete at the showpiece event in Qatar.

The Blues are also set to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for £70m but the deal could go beyond the world record £80m paid for a defender if bonuses are met.

Chelsea have opted to keep Trevoh Chalobah, allowing Ampadu to make a loan move back to Italy.

There are set to be a half dozen other exits at Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline on September 1.

They include Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley, Billy Gilmour, Baba Rahman, Kenedy and Michy Batshuayi. All of those senior players remain in the first team group despite their fringe status.