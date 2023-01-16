Chelsea confirm £88m signing of Mykhailo Mudryk ahead of Arsenal

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, with the deal expected to be worth €100m (£88.7m) overall.

Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge and becomes Chelsea’s fifth January signing, with the Ukrainian attacker following striker David Datro Fofana, centre-back Benoit Badiashile, Brazilian attacking midfielder Andrey Santos and the on-loan Joao Felix to west London.

Arsenal had been pushing to sign Mudryk and were confident of getting a deal done until recently, when Chelsea upped the ante to offer Shakhtar Donetsk a bigger fee than the Gunners - and doubled the wages on offer to Mudryk himself.

The Independent recently reported that Chelsea will pay an initial fee of €70m (£62m) to Shakhtar, with a further €30m dependent on team performance.

Todd Boehly has been extremely active in the transfer market since he and the Clearlake consortium took over the club, with the likes of Denis Zakaria, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Carney Chukwuemeka all brought in over the summer too under Thomas Tuchel before the German boss was sacked and replaced by Graham Potter.

Potter, however, has struggled to implement his preferred style at the club and still earn positive results along the way, resulting in unrest from some areas of the supporter base and a renewed push from the hierarchy to bring in fresh players to suit the new boss.

Mudryk becomes the latest of those and pushes Chelsea’s total outlay for the January window to over £150m, once all payments and add-ons are included.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,’ Mudryk said after signing. “This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new teammates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Boehly added: “We are delighted to welcome Mykhailo to Chelsea. He’s a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come. He will add further depth to our attack and we know he’ll get a very warm welcome to London.”