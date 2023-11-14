Chelsea confident Victor Osimhen keen to join amid Ivan Toney and Antonio Nusa interest

Victor Osimhen is open to a move to Chelsea, but the Blues may have to wait until next summer to prise the Nigeria forward away from Napoli.

A new striker is a top transfer priority for Chelsea and Osimhen has emerged as a key target.

The Blues have been encouraged that the 24-year-old would be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

He has described Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as one of his football idols and likes the idea of playing in the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen is open to a move to Chelsea (Getty Images)

But Napoli value Osimhen at well over £100million and their president Aurelio De Laurentiis, a notoriously tough negotiator, is unlikely to sell him in January.

Napoli, who were last season crowned Italian champions for the first time since 1990, are struggling in Serie A and face a fight to qualify for the Champions League again next season.

They are expected to sack coach Rudi Garcia and De Laurentiis wants Osimhen to spearhead a revival under a new coach, expected to be Igor Tudor.

Chelsea are still considering whether to move for a striker in January and are expected to wait until at least mid-December to finalise their plans for the winter transfer window.

The Blues are keeping their options open and much is likely to depend on the form of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja.

Cole Palmer has impressed many with his output since joining from Manchester City (Getty Images)

After a difficult start to the season, Jackson scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win at Tottenham and was also on the scoresheet in Sunday’s thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City.

Nkunku, the £52million summer signing, is closing in on a return after missing the start of the season with a knee injury, and there is real excitement about the impact he could have.

Cole Palmer is also in blistering form, having stepped up in a central role in recent weeks.

Chelsea also have interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney and another potential option is Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa, though he is seen as more of a wide player.

Osimhen, who scored 31 goals to fire Napoli to the Serie A title last season, is likely to be the best striker on the market so Chelsea could be tempted to wait for him until next summer.

Manchester United were linked with a move for Osimhen last summer before they signed Rasmus Hojlund.