Chelsea complete Sjoeke Nusken signing ahead of summer transfer window

Chelsea have completed the signing of Germany midfielder Sjoeke Nusken.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Blues and will link up with the squad in July when her contract at Eintracht Frankfurt expires.

Nusken has been tipped for a bright future and is expected to be part of the Germany squad at this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. She primarily plays in midfield, but can also operate at centre-back as well.

“I wanted to move to the Women’s Super League because it’s a good league, English football is very cool to play in and it’s the right thing to do now,” said Nusken. “I’m very excited and happy to be at Chelsea and I’m looking forward to next season.

Sjoeke Nusken is a highly rated midfielder (Getty Images)

“It’s a big club with such good players. I hope to improve my football skills. I’m very excited to meet my new team-mates and I can learn a lot from them.”

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes added: “Sjoeke is a fantastic young midfield player and her ability to play the ball deep into the opponents’ half is not her only standout strength, there is everything from her interceptions, her reading of the game and her overall presence.

“She’s dynamic, good aerially, and is going to be a fantastic signing for this club.”