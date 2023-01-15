Chelsea complete signing of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukraine international has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal, with the Blues paying Shakhtar a reported £62million – possibly rising to £88m.

The 22-year-old was in attendance for Chelsea’s game against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and was introduced to the fans on the pitch at half-time.

Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 15, 2023

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” Mudryk told the club’s website.

“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Mudryk had looked poised to sign for London rivals Arsenal before a last-minute intervention from recruitment head Paul Winstanley and co-owner Behdad Eghbali on Saturday, with the pair flying to Turkey to negotiate the deal.

Speaking after Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Palace, head coach Graham Potter said: “You’re never surprised in the transfer window. Sometimes things happen and you don’t expect them to happen.

“In terms of what he brings, he’s a young player with a big future. He’s exciting one v one, direct, attacks the back line, can go in wide areas but also affects the goal. Our supporters will really like him.

“I’m just looking forward to working with him. If I’m here for the remainder of his contract, I’ll be happy!

“You need a squad with balance and with the right amount of competition. I think (he) brings that. Then it’s my job to make the selections.”

Mykhaylo Mudryk had looked set to join Arsenal before a last-minute Blues intervention (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mudryk becomes the 14th first-team signing since Todd Boehly bought the club last year, with total spending for his short reign now totalling over £350m.

Portugal international Joao Felix signed on loan from Atletico Madrid for around £9m as the club’s fourth January buy last week, before being sent off on his debut at Fulham on Thursday.

Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly have also arrived this season for significant transfer fees as Boehly set about rebuilding Chelsea’s squad.