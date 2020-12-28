Chelsea coach Frank Lampard says ‘nobody let me down tonight’ after side stutters to draw against Aston Villa

(Getty Images)

Just days after his scathing assessment of his players’ performances in a Premier League defeat by Arsenal, Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has insisted “nobody let me down” as his team drew against Aston Villa.

Chelsea’s summer of big spending hasn’t exactly translated into the season they would have liked, with three defeats in their previous four top-flight games heading into Monday’s Premier League clash with Villa.

The most recent of those games saw Lampard’s side convincingly beaten 3-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day, leading the former Chelsea midfielder to demand that his “lazy” players “take responsibility”. But Lampard was kinder in his appraisal after the Blues drew 1-1 with Villa, a result that leaves Chelsea sixth in the table – level on 26 points with Dean Smith’s fifth-placed side and six behind leaders Liverpool.

Olivier Giroud netted a smart header at the near post in the first half to put the hosts ahead at Stamford Bridge, but Anwar El Ghazi scored his fifth goal in as many games to bring Villa level early in the second half.

Asked whether he had seen a positive response from his much-changed side following their defeat by Arsenal, Lampard said: “Yeah, I did definitely in performance. We started really well, Villa had some moments, we dealt with them in the first half. We came through the first half really well and get a goal that we deserved.

“Second half, we concede when we’ve got a man on the floor. That’s kind of the run we’re in at the minute. And then we pushed, we pushed and we couldn’t break the deadlock in the end to get the win. But attitude-wise, effort-wise, some of the play was really good against a good team.”

Centre-back Andreas Christensen, starting in the league for just the second time this season, was down on the turf when Villa equalised, but Lampard insisted he had not seen the challenge that took the Denmark international out of play.

“I haven’t really seen it,” Lampard told Amazon Prime after the final whistle. “I saw what I felt was a handball near us before that, just next to the linesman and they didn’t give it, [but] I haven’t seen the challenge.”

Lampard was more intent on focusing on the positives from the game, highlighting Christian Pulisic and Giroud’s performances.

“Christian was really bright all game, which is great fitness-wise – for him to play two games in that space of time. He was really bright. He hits the side-netting, looks like it’s in, created a few chances for himself.

“As I say, a lot of our play was really good. We forced quite a few corners, late in the game we came on strong; [Ben Chilwell] nearly scores an incredible goal and Timo [Werner] has a chance. So, lots of [positive] things. And when you’re in a bit of a tough moment, sometimes things don’t quite go for you; a month ago, probably we win that game – things go for you with a little bit of belief. Now it’s a tough little moment, so you have to fight through it.

“But I can’t ask for more from what the players gave, the way they worked. It was great for [Giroud] to get that goal. He gets on the end of things in the box and we have to deliver for him, and we did with a great build-up to that goal. So, a positive from Oli tonight.

Chelsea players celebrate after Olivier Giroud (right) nets with a header Getty Images

“As I say, all the players, nobody let me down tonight. Everyone worked after playing two days ago in what was a tough match for us. The attitude was great, we just didn’t quite get the rub of the green in a way.”

Everton were set to host Manchester City – Chelsea’s next top-flight opponents this Sunday – in the Premier League’s late kick-off on Monday, but the game was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at City, who had already seen Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker test positive for the disease.

“I was only aware of it before the game and I wasn’t focused on it at all,” Lampard said. “From our point of view, we had to focus on this obviously. It’s something we’ll discuss, considering we’ve got them at the weekend, and see what the position is – I’m not absolutely clear on the rules, so it’s something I’ll have to pick up with our medical team and the Premier League.”

Following their scheduled meeting with Man City, Chelsea are due to face Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on 10 January. However, Morecambe’s next two games were also called off on Monday due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the League Two club.

If Chelsea’s fixtures against Man City and Morecambe are postponed or cancelled, Lampard’s men will face a long period without competitive football.

“We’ll have to cross that bridge if it comes,” Lampard said. “Covid is strange times for all of us for different reasons. I think we all sense that this month or the next period might be a difficult one with what’s been happening pre-Christmas.

“The surge, the difficulties that the public have got and football as well… football will be secondary in a sense. If we can’t play those games, we’ll keep working, keep everyone safe first and foremost. I think the Premier League and clubs have done a great job in terms of trying to keep football going in difficult circumstances. So, let’s hope we can keep it going.”

