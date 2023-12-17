Chelsea in new Club World Cup but Liverpool and Man United left out - and Arsenal could still squeeze in

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea have been confirmed in the newly expanded 32-team 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with Liverpool and Manchester United both left out.

FIFA has agreed a limit of two teams per nation and Chelsea and Manchester City have earned automatic qualification after winning the Champions League in the proscribed four-year cycle.

The only chance of a third Premier League club qualifying for the new tournament, which will be held every four years, will be if Arsenal win the Champions League this season.

The new FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States in 2025.

Its official name will be Mundial de Clubes FIFA and will feature clubs from each of the six confederations.

So far, the European clubs qualified for 2025 are Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto and Benfica.

The FIFA Council met to finalise the new competition rules on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup in in Saudi Arabia.

Jeddah is hosting the last edition of the current annual Club World Cup, in which Manchester City will compete as the current European champions.