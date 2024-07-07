Chelsea close to completing double deal for emerging duo

Chelsea are continuing their active start to the summer transfer window as the Blues close in on the double signing of Aaron Anselmino and Caleb Wiley.

The West Londoners have completed five signings since the transfer window opened last month and have also agreed a €14m deal to sign centre-back Renato Veiga from FC Basel.

Chelsea’s business looks set to continue with further deals for highly-rated prospects Anselmino and Wiley, who Fabrizio Romano has revealed are ‘close to joining’.

Anselmino is a 19-year-old centre-back who has broken into the Boca Juniors team across the last 12 months and Chelsea will allow the defender to remain on loan in Argentina to continue his development.

Fellow defender Wiley is also a player Chelsea view as one for the future. The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the United States in April 2023, following a breakout season in Major League Soccer with Atlanta United.

He has made 80 senior appearances for the club, scoring six goals, and Chelsea plan to send Wiley on loan to Strasbourg upon completing a deal.

