Chelsea Clinton Takes A Not-So-Subtle Swipe At Jared Kushner's Pandemic Role

Chelsea Clinton on Friday appeared to mock White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for not having the sufficient medical expertise needed for a role in President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force.

In a tweet, the former first daughter said she kept thinking how even she ― with her academic experience in public health and health systems ― was not qualified to lead a national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Kushner, however, has reportedly taken on a significant role in the federal response to the pandemic that has sickened more than 277,000 people nationwide and killed upwards of 7,400. He has no medical experience but is married to the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Clinton did not mention Kushner by name in the post, here:

(Keep thinking: I’ve a Masters in Public Health; wrote my doctoral dissertation on global efforts to tackle AIDS pandemic; co-authored a book on global health governance; teach MPH courses on health systems & global health & I’m not qualified to lead a national #covid19 effort.) — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 4, 2020

But it was pretty clear to many of Clinton’s followers whom she was writing about. It became even more apparent when she replied to someone who suggested Republicans “would go insane” if Hillary Clinton were president and did the equivalent ― i.e., put Chelsea’s husband in charge of the response.

Imagine Hillary Clinton in the White House putting Chelsea Clinton’s husband, Mark, in charge of handling the COVID-19 situation.



And when Mark briefed the country, he always praised her.



Republicans would go insane, but not if the conflict of interest benefits them. — Rachel R. Gonzalez (@RachelRGonzalez) April 2, 2020

“My imagination doesn’t stretch that far,” Clinton wrote.

Story continues

My imagination doesn’t stretch that far. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 4, 2020

Clinton has repeatedly criticized the Trump White House’s delayed and haphazard handling of the public health crisis. On Friday night, she retweeted Sen. Brian Schatz’s (D-Hawaii) claim that “we are seeing preventable mass deaths” in the U.S.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

We are seeing preventable mass deaths in the United States. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 3, 2020

On Tuesday, she said people are dying because of Trump’s “failure in public health, leadership & humanity.”

Multiple failures-to test every suspected case, to isolate confirmed cases, to contact trace, to adequately prepare & protect our health workers. President @realDonaldTrump didn’t cause #covid19 but people are dying because of his failure in public health, leadership & humanity. https://t.co/bZuzh6xXM8 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 31, 2020

And earlier in March, Clinton said it was “never too late” for Trump to start acting like the president of the entire U.S. and not just for “the people who voted for” him after he suggested governors “have to treat us well” if they wanted federal assistance.

YOU ARE THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. Not some states. Not just of the people who voted for you. Not just of the people who are American citizens (👋 2020 census). THE UNITED STATES. It’s never too late to start acting like it. https://t.co/UrBmKUUCKE — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 24, 2020

Related...

New York Daily News Muzzles Donald Trump On Silencing Front Page

Katrina Commander Rips 'Totally Clueless' Jared Kushner's Coronavirus Comments

Melania Trump Issues Pandemic Safety Advice That POTUS Says He’ll Likely Ignore

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.