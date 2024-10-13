Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku laughs off a potential return to PSG

Christopher Nkunku (26) is a graduate of the Paris Saint-Germain academy. The French international attacking midfielder spent the early years of his professional career in the academy of Les Parisiens and went on to feature in the first team for the Ligue 1 champions. The 26-year-old made 78 first-team appearances for PSG, scoring 11 goals in the process, before leaving for RB Leipzig in 2019.

In an interview with Téléfoot, the Frenchman was asked whether he would ever be willing to return to the French capital and play for his former club. Nkunku now plays his football in West London for Chelsea after signing for the Premier League club for a fee of €60m from the Red Bull club in 2023.

The Chelsea attacking midfielder has struggled for fitness since he arrived at Stamford Bridge. Limited to just 14 appearances last season due to the injury, the France international has not been able to make the desired impact. However, the PSG academy graduate is not focused on anything but the Premier League club.

Asked about a potential return to Les Parisiens, the attacking midfielder laughed off the question, replying, “PSG remains a big club, but there has not been one approach.”

GFFN | Liam Wraith