Chelsea chase Brighton's Moises Caicedo after Manuel Ugarte talks cool down

Chelsea's focus has shifted to Brighton's Moises Caicedo after losing interest in Sporting's Manuel Ugarte, who appears set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Chelsea and PSG had agreed to pay Ugarte's £52 million release clause, the French club offered a more attractive wage package, prompting Chelsea to withdraw from negotiations.

Instead, Chelsea aim to sign Caicedo, outpacing Arsenal and Liverpool, as they revamp their midfield under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Caicedo, who has established himself as one of the Premier League's top midfielders, could command a price tag exceeding £80 million.

While Arsenal may renew their interest in Caicedo, their main target remains Declan Rice. Liverpool have also shown interest in the 21-year-old Ecuadorian international.

Chelsea remain optimistic about reaching an agreement for Caicedo and have discussed his potential transfer in talks with Brighton regarding Levi Colwill.

Chelsea have rejected a £30 million bid for Colwill from Brighton, emphasising that the 20-year-old centre-back is not for sale.

Although Pochettino intends to include Colwill in his plans at Stamford Bridge, Brighton hope to retain him this season, potentially aiding negotiations for Caicedo.

