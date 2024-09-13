Chelsea’s Carabao Cup opponents to bank £1,000 for losing – and only £250 if they win

The Carabao Cup trophy - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Barrow’s players have been offered a bigger bonus should the League Two side lose their Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea than if they win.

Telegraph Sport has seen details of Barrow’s squad bonus schedule, with the players set to receive £1,000 each if they lose the third-round tie on Sept 24, and just £250 for pulling off a shock victory at Stamford Bridge.

The extraordinary document raises potential concerns about the integrity of the League Cup, as Barrow appear to have effectively given their players a financial incentive to underperform. Barrow declined to comment, but club sources claimed the bonus sheet contained errors which would be corrected.

The English Football League also declined to comment, but are believed to be unimpressed with Barrow’s bizarre bonus scheme. It is not thought to breach their regulations, but the EFL have asked the club to explain themselves. It is the first time the EFL have encountered a club offering bigger bonues to players for losing rather than winning games.

Club pledge to change scheme

Barrow are understood to have spoken to the EFL after being contacted by Telegraph Sport on Friday, and reassured them that the bonus scheme would be changed. All clubs’ bonuses must be agreed with the players by the start of the season before being lodged with the EFL.

Barrow’s bonus scheme details all the player payments they have agreed for progress in cup competitions this season, with the League Cup bonus schedule containing numerous anomalies.

Barrow’s win bonus in the competition is £250 per man in rounds one to five, but the club will also pay each player a bonus of £1,000 if they lose to a Premier League club from the third round onwards.

Even losing to a Championship club in the third round would have earnt the players an extra £750. In the extremely unlikely event that Barrow go on to win the Carabao Cup, the players would only get a £1,000 bonus.

Barrow’s FA Cup bonus scheme is more logical. After modest win bonuses of £400 to £800 in the early rounds, the figures increase to £2,625 per man from the third round. Losing to a Premier League club in the third round will earn the players £1,000, with a defeat by a Championship club worth £750.