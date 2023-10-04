Chelsea captain Reece James banned for one game after admitting ‘abusive behaviour’ towards referee

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea captain Reece James has been handed a one-game ban, and a £90,000 fine, after admitting a Football Association charge of using “abusive language and behaviour” towards a match referee.

The 23-year-old has admitted approaching referee Jarred Gillett after last month’s 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa, a game in which he played no part due to his hamstring injury.

James will serve his ban for the weekend trip to Burnley, a match he was already due to miss through the same injury.

A statement read: “Reece James has been given a one-match suspension and £90,000 fine for breaching FA Rule E3 at Chelsea’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday 24 September.

“The defender admitted that he used improper, insulting and abusive words and behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle.

“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published at the earliest opportunity.”

James continues to step up his recovery, having so far featured in just the opening game of the season, and hopes to be available after the upcoming international break.

Malo Gusto has deputised competently at right-back but is now himself suspended for three games after a straight red card in the same game against Villa.

He will also miss the trip to face Vincent Kompany’s newly promoted side but will be able to return against Arsenal after the international break.