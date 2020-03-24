Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘feeling back to his usual self’ after positive coronavirus diagnosis

AFP via Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi has recovered from the coronavirus, Chelsea have said.

The England international tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago and immediately went into self-isolation.

The Blues’ training ground was partially closed, while players and staff who had close contact with the 19-year-old forward went into self-isolation.

“We are pleased to report Callum Hudson-Odoi is now feeling fine and back to his usual self following the period of self-isolation required after the player tested positive for Covid-19,” Chelsea said on their official website.

“In addition to feeling good, the young winger is hard at work training at home to build and maintain his fitness, as are the rest of the Chelsea squad.”

Following a deep-cleaning procedure at Cobham, Chelsea’s training ground has now reopened for anyone working there who is not self-isolating.