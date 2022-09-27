Chelsea Byers Continues to Gather Momentum for West Hollywood City Council Election

Chelsea Byers for West Hollywood City Council

LA County Democratic Party and National Women’s Political Caucus LA, Westside among endorsements

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chelsea Byers, candidate for West Hollywood City Council, continues to pile on support from a broad-based coalition of local leaders and organizations. Having already built a substantial list of supporters, Byers added the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and the National Women’s Political Caucus LA Westside.



“As a renter and someone who takes public transit, it has been inspiring to talk to so many voters the last few weeks,” said Byers. “With ballots hitting mailboxes across West Hollywood in the next few weeks, we hope to talk to every voter. I am encouraged by supporters who are ready to move West Hollywood towards a more resilient future.”

Chelsea Byers is a grassroots leader who isn’t a typical candidate running in West Hollywood. As a Human Services Commissioner in West Hollywood, Chelsea has a front seat in creating policy, connecting government and providing direct service to community members. She is also an appointee to the 6th Cycle Housing Element Task Force, which helps the city determine housing needs in the community, particularly the availability, affordability, and adequacy of housing.

For nearly 20 years, she has immersed herself in leading programs and overseeing operations with nonprofits, grassroots and community organizations. Chelsea continues to answer the call to public service.

Chelsea is a dedicated voice on a range of issues, including women’s and LGBTQIA+ rights, economic justice, climate resilience, homelessness, gun violence prevention, housing, and transportation. Chelsea has enthusiastically attracted the support of a wide range of residents and organizations because, like your neighbors, people believe in Chelsea.

For more information, visit https://www.chelsea4weho.com, Instagram @chelsealeebee

