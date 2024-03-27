Chelsea brush aside Ajax to keep Emma Hayes on course for farewell quadruple

Mayra Ramirez, right, gave Ajax an insurmountable mountain to climb by putting Chelsea 4-0 up on aggregate - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chelsea 1 Ajax 1 (agg: 4-1)

Emma Hayes is firmly on course for a quadruple of major trophies in her final season as Chelsea manager as her team reached the Women’s Champions League semi-finals for the fifth time in seven seasons.

After a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg, this was always going to be a foregone conclusion for Chelsea and they did enough to nullify any Ajax threat and home in on the May 25 final in Bilbao, which would be Hayes’ last match in charge.

Barcelona, the defending European champions, or Norwegian side Brann will await in the semi-finals in April, with the Spanish league leaders – who are unbeaten domestically so far this season – currently leading their quarter-final 2-1 ahead of their second leg on Thursday.

It means Hayes’ side could be set for a repeat of last year’s semi-final meeting with Barcelona, which the Spanish club won, but this time it would be the Women’s Super League club who are at home for the second leg at Stamford Bridge, just as they were against Ajax.

The visitors from the Netherlands had huge work to do to give themselves hope of staying in the competition and Suzanne Bakker’s visitors gave Chelsea some big scares early on in the second leg, Striker Romee Leuchter went agonisingly close with a low strike before the away side hit the outside of the post when Tiny Hoesktra charged down goalkeeper Zecira Musovic’s clearance and the ball bounced off Hoesktra and rolled towards an empty net, but just narrowly wide on to the post. It was a lucky escape for Chelsea.

The home fans breathed a little easier though when British record transfer Mayra Ramírez scored her first Champions League goal for Chelsea by comfortably slotting the ball beyond Regina van Eijk when one-on-one.

Ajax levelled the score on the night when Chasity Grant’s finish went under the body of Musovic, but the Sweden goalkeeper made a tremendous save from Leuchter later on to halt any prospect of a dramatic late comeback.

Hayes had rested several players, including England star Lauren James, with an eye on Sunday’s League Cup final against Arsenal at Molineux, where Chelsea will bid to clinch the first of that potential quartet of major honours this season.

Match details

Chelsea (4-3-3) Musovic; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan (Nusken, 66), Lawrence; Cuthbert, Ingle, Kirby; Beever-Jones (Rytting Kaneryd, 76), Ramirez (Macario, 66), Reiten (Cankovic, 66).

Subs not used Hampton (gk), Berger (gk), Leupolz, James, Charles. Booked Perisset.

Ajax (4-3-3) Van Eijk; Kardinaal (Verhoeve, 76), Spitse, De Sanders (Tolhoek, 87), De Klonia (Keijzer, 46); N Noordam, Van Goof, Van de Velde (D Noordman, 68); Grant, Leuchter, T Hoekstra (Keukelaar, 68).

Subs not used Nienhuis (gk), Van der Wal (gk), I Hoekstra, Jansen, Sabajo.

Referee Tess Olofsson (Sweden).