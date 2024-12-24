Chelsea boss Maresca backs Man City to recover in title race

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has backed Manchester City to recover from their poor form and challenge for the Premier League title.

City have slumped to seventh in the table after run of one win in 12 games across all competitions. The champions are 12 points adrift of leaders Liverpool following an unforeseen decline in results.

Chelsea are one of the sides to have capitalised in an open race for the title. Maresca’s side sit second in the table, four points from the summit, ahead of facing Fulham on Boxing Day.

However, the Italian has continued to talk down Chelsea’s chances of being crowned champions and has refused to rule out a recovery from Manchester City. Maresca previously worked at the Etihad as an assistant to Pep Guardiola.

“It’s almost halfway so the table reflects the teams and where they are. Liverpool are doing fantastic since the first day. The squad already live that kind of moment, it’s important. We are happy to be where we are in this moment,” Maresca said at his pre-match press conference.

“I think Manchester City in the end will be there. They are living something that probably never happened before. They have a new injury at the end of every game. It is a very bad situation.”

On why he has downplayed Chelsea’s title chances, Maresca added: “It’s the reality for me, not about the pressure. I would like that kind of pressure. I say we are not there because that is the reality for me. The main point is to continue to improve and to win games.”

Read – Every Premier League title winner who was outside the top four at Christmas

See more – The funniest football moments of 2024: Roy Keane, Haaland, Vardy

Follow The Football Faithful on Social Media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok