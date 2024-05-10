Chelsea boost as Reece James nears return to squad after training comeback ends injury nightmare

Chelsea captain Reece James has taken a significant step towards his return from injury.

The Blues announced on Friday that the right-back is back in team training, five months after undergoing surgery on a hamstring issue.

James has only managed eight Premier League appearances this season but could now feature in their final three games, with there still an outside chance he can prove his form and fitness for a place in the Euro 2024 squad.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed: “We need to see today but maybe he can be available in the squad, yes.

“The most important thing is that he is going to be with us. Always to have your captain is a massive boost for any team. We have an amazing relationship and he is amazing player.

“It’s not easy when you come back from a long-term injury. The most important thing is for him to be available and be part of the squad and if he can play five, 10, 15 or 30 minutes it will be amazing. It’s unlucky there are only three games left.”

Joining James in making their comebacks to team training is Lesley Ugochukwu, who last played on Christmas Eve when he injured his hamstring.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is also nearing the end of his recovery after featuring in partial team training.

It means the west Londoners’ injury list is reduced to just six players, including Sanchez.

Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku made their returns to the squad for the win at West Ham and will push to start this weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia and Ben Chilwell remain absent.