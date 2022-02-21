Chelsea boost with Cesar Azpilicueta set to return for Lille clash but Reece James still out

Chelsea have been handed a significant boost ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg against Lille, with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta set to return.

The Spaniard missed Saturday’s narrow win against Crystal Palace, with Andreas Christensen forced to deputise at right-back in a back-four, but Azpilicueta’s return could allow Thomas Tuchel to revert to his preferred wing-back system.

Reece James, however, remains out injured, while both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount are still doubts, though the latter could be back in the squad.

“Azpilicueta looks much better than Callum [Hudson-Odoi],” Tuchel said, “Azpi trained and had no reaction... if it stays like this, he’ll be available. Mason [Mount] trained individually... he has not trained with the team yet. Reece [James] is still out.”

Mount has been struggling with an ankle problem which forced him off during the first half of this month’s Club World Cup final victory over Palmeiras.

Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, picked up a knock in training ahead of the Palace game last week, while James is a long-term absentee who suffered a setback in his rehabilitation when the Blues had hoped he might be able to play some part in Abu Dhabi.