Chelsea ‘the best attacking team in England’ as Sevilla relish test vs Frank Lampard’s attack

Julen Lopetegui says Sevilla are motivated to face "the best attacking team in England" when they host Chelsea on Wednesday

Chelsea head to Seville having scored 22 goals in their opening 10 Premier League games - the joint-highest in the top flight - to sit third in the table.

The Blues have tightened up their defence after a sloppy start to the season, and Frank Lampard's side are now among the favourites to lead a title challenge.

But attentions now turn back to Europe - and both Chelsea and Sevilla have qualified from Group E with two games to spare following a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on October 20.

There is still top spot to play for on Wednesday night, and Sevilla coach Lopetegui says the prospect of facing Chelsea's attack will be an extra incentive for his side - who have also qualified.

"It's a huge and exciting challenge against a team who could win the Champions League," the former Spain coach said.

"They are the best attacking team in England at the moment, they have great players.

"It's a real excitement to play against them and it motivates us to play our best."

