Chelsea beat Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to sign Ashley Lawrence from PSG

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Canada international Ashley Lawrence from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Women’s Super League leaders are working to fill the gaps set to be left by outgoing pair Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder, who will join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Lawrence, 27, is available on a free transfer this summer when her PSG contract expires. Both Real Madrid and Bayern were keen on a deal but have lost out to the Blues.

Following talks first reported by Standard Sport last week, the versatile full-back has agreed to join Chelsea for the 2023-24 campaign on a three-year deal.

The Blues are also closing in on signing midfielder Catarina Macario, who would act as an indirect replacement for Harder with Lawrence set to slot into the squad where club captain Eriksson vacates.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and assistant Paul Green have worked at length with co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali over the upcoming transfer market.

Ashley Lawrence has spent six years at PSG (Getty Images)

Lawrence will be their third signing of the summer, after Sjoeke Nusken agreed to join from Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal.

Belgian goalkeeper Nicky Evrard will also arrive on a three-year deal from Leuven.