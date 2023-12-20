Kieran Trippier’s nightmare continues after handing Chelsea Carabao Cup semi-final spot

Mykhaylo Mudryk scored the stoppage-time equaliser, before Chelsea beat Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Kieran Trippier has been such a stellar and important signing for Newcastle, and a symbol of their progress and ambition, but the defender endured a wretched cameo as his side were dramatically knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea.

Unfortunately for Trippier it was not quite a cameo or a one-off following his calamities during the recent losses to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur and he has become something of a sign of the fatigue that appears to have gripped Newcastle.

Here the England international came on as a late substitute and the fact that he did not start suggested the 33-year-old was in need of a rest and, despite how depleted Newcastle now are, they probably need to take him out of the firing line.

It felt almost cruel as Trippier not just gifted Chelsea their equalising goal, deep into injury-time when all hope seemed to have gone for them, but then missed in the penalty shoot-out. Such a reliable set-piece specialist, the right-back did not just fail to score but dragged his effort so far wide it missed the goal completely. Fellow replacement Matt Ritchie also failed to score, with his effort saved by goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic but, alas for him, Trippier was undeniably the focus.

And the equaliser? There was little danger as Malo Gusto crossed deep from the right in the 92nd minute with the ball arriving at Trippier who attempted to cushion a header back to goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Maybe he should have just cleared his lines but he had time and space and was under minimal pressure but his effort fell woefully short with another substitute Mykhailo Mudryk stealing in to hammer the ball home and force the shoot-out for a place in the semi-finals.

CHELSEA LEVEL LATE THROUGH MUDRYK! 💥 pic.twitter.com/uH8PTsYCw7 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 19, 2023

After Mudryk scored a Chelsea fan ran onto the pitch and celebrated in front of Dubravka which meant that referee Jarred Gillett took the decision to hold the shoot-out at the other end of the stadium, where the Newcastle supporters were gathered. It could have turned ugly and it was heated between the players at the final whistle.

Story continues

Speaking about Trippier afterwards, Eddie Howe said: “It was just one of those things that can happen in a football match… collectively we are always together and we focus on the collective.”

“Tripps is as incredibly strong character. As I have said many times he has been a transformative signing, someone who has taken the group to a different level. When he has given us so much now is the time to support him and look after him and that’s what we will do.”

Trippier would have wanted to make up for gifting Chelsea their equaliser - Reuters/PETER CZIBORRA

Shielding him may involve resting him and a solution is there if Newcastle move Tino Livramento across to right-back and start with Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall because the mistakes being made by Trippier appear to be sapping his confidence. “I don’t hide,” Trippier said after the Everton loss. But he looked like he wanted the ground so swallow him up at the end of this.

Trippier was at the vanguard of the Newcastle revolution when he took the leap of faith to join a relegation-threatened team from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in January last year. But he is struggling, no doubt about that. Against Spurs the first two goals came down his side; against Everton he twice lost the ball in his own half to give up more goals. Before that there was the altercation with Newcastle fans after the defeat away to Bournemouth when he pointed out how many injuries the squad is suffering from.

There are even more, now. Newcastle lost Emil Krafth – who started ahead of Trippier – to a gash on his leg after a lunge from Levi Colwill (which led to Colwill being substituted at half-time) and, even more damagingly, Anthony Gordon who carried on after an ugly tackle by Moises Caicedo but eventually could not continue. Caicedo was lucky there is no Var in use in this competition.

Anthony Gordon was on the receiving end of an ugly tackle - Shutterstock/Isabel Infantes

Howe will believe it summed up Newcastle’s lack of fortune as they try and pick themselves up from exiting two cup competitions inside six days, following the disappointment of not just going out of the Champions League but also Europe completely last Wednesday. It means the hunt for a first trophy since 1955 goes on – with a third round FA Cup tie away to Sunderland in early January. They certainly have not been handed easy draws.

Maybe, though, Howe also needs to look at that injury record. Newcastle have had it tough but it now stretches to 13 players, it appears, and not all of those are impact injuries. It is a frightening toll to suffer from and usually the kind of list that leads to an audit as to what is going on.

In truth the spectacle around Trippier let Chelsea and their head coach Mauricio Pochettino off the hook. For all their apparent dominance, Chelsea were rarely in control and the goal they conceded was a prime example of their own propensity to shoot themselves in the foot with mistakes by Colwill, Thiago Silva and, most comically, Benoît Badiashile allowing Callum Wilson to score when he had little prospect of doing so. Badiashile actually contrived to kick the ball against his own foot and present Wilson with the chance to beat Petrovic.

Callum Wilson gives Newcastle the lead with a BRILLIANT run! 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/Hfwa60yOWS — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 19, 2023

Yes, Conor Gallagher struck the crossbar. Yes, Bruno Guimaraes blocked Raheem Sterling’s goalbound shot on the line and yes, there was the boost of the big summer signing Christopher Nkunku finally making his debut after recovering from a serious knee injury. The roar when he came on from the home fans was fuelled by desperation.

But Chelsea can hardly say the result was fully deserved even if they hope it will prove a sliding doors moment in their campaign. The Gods favoured them. Unfortunately they deserted Newcastle and, sadly, Trippier.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: As it happened...

10:45 PM GMT

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaking to Sky Sports

“I think it was a really good game. We suffered when we conceded, it was our mistake. I said to the players to always believe until the end. Sometimes in football you need some luck and it came. Credit to the players because they were fantastic.”

Positive result:

“We were talking before the game that we felt positive after the Sheffield United game. To beat Newcastle, you can see the players on the pitch and it was a good feeling with the fans. It made us really believe, grow and improve. We are doing well, we are recovering players.”

Positivity in squad:

“They are so young. It’s amazing because we always talk about the talent but being all together helps. We are creating a very good bond. It’s about time to know each other. This type of result will help us, but also results like Newcastle away will help us realise what needs to improve.”

On Enzo Fernandez:

“He felt sick. He didn’t feel well before the game and then when he started to play, it wasn’t going well. He asked to come out because he wasn’t feeling well. Colwill was more tactics. He was a little bit tired at the end of the first half. Levi is going to be ready for the next game.”

Being in the semi-finals:

“A very good start. We are so happy. The fans and the club deserve this sort of feeling. It’s a big motivation. We are waiting for the draw tomorrow.”

10:36 PM GMT

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic speaking to Sky Sports

“Very tough game. We conceded an unlucky goal and we trust in ourselves and our goal. We had the patience. I want to congratulate the team and everyone deserves it.”

On penalty shootout pressure:

“I don’t feel pressure because they need to score and I can be the hero. I just did my job. I lost twice in a shootout here in England before.”

10:33 PM GMT

Matt Law on X

These were a big four days for Pochettino and Chelsea, and they have come through them with two victories to retain optimism that something could be salvaged from this season. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 19, 2023

10:31 PM GMT

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Sky Sports

“Newcastle are so full of injuries, you have to feel for Eddie Howe. He has to trust the 11 that are out there to finish the game. “Chelsea had looked like they’d run out of ideas and it came down to one mistake.”

10:30 PM GMT

Chelsea goalscorer Mykhailo Mudryk speaking to Sky Sports

“Obviously it means a lot. Sometimes things happen when you trust in each other and believe until the end. All is possible. “Sometimes when the game is tough you need to keep pushing and believe until the last second because it’s football and everything can happen. “Our gaffer said we’re going to try to win this title before this game. After this game our plans haven’t changed. We’re looking forward. We will try to win the title. “In my humble opinion we are in the right direction. We have to trust the process, our gaffer and each other. “We have a really strong team. Sometimes to win something big, we need time.”

10:25 PM GMT

Chelsea's winning moment as they progress to the semi-finals

10:15 PM GMT

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray on BBC Radio 5 Live

“Could this be a turning point for Mauricio Pochettino’s men? A huge victory here and it looked like they were not even going to get to penalties. “From that point on they have made no mistake, it is Chelsea who will go to a Carabao Cup semi-final! “It has been well documented Newcastle’s injuries it is devastating in some respects and they have had some terrible luck. This is a test of character, but I am sure they have enough in that dressing room to come through it. “Eddie Howe has harnessed that community and that city. The supporters coming all this way on a Tuesday night it is a long expensive trip, but the players thank the fans and that is the least they can do.”

10:14 PM GMT

No more extra-time

#EVEFUL & #CHENEW straight to pens with no extra time, is a much better spectacle than an extra 30 mins of football when players are shattered & terrified of making a mistake.



No more extra time in any competitions please 🤞🏻 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 19, 2023

10:10 PM GMT

Into the semi-finals

Chelsea join Middlesbrough and Fulham in the semi-finals with one more quarter-final to come tomorrow night when Liverpool host West Ham.

10:08 PM GMT

Ritchie misses and Chelsea are through

Petrovic guesses the right way and pulls off the save to his left to deny Ritchie and Chelsea are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals 4-2 on penalties.

10:07 PM GMT

Mudryk scores (4-2)

He scored the equaliser late on and Mudryk slots home his penalty into the bottom left corner.

10:07 PM GMT

Guimaraes scores (3-2)

Pressure penalty and Guimaraes steps up and slots it into the bottom right-hand corner.

10:06 PM GMT

Nkunku scores (3-1)

On his Chelsea debut Nkunku finishes with aplomb into the top corner like Gallagher.

10:05 PM GMT

Trippier misses (2-1)

His mistake is what brought this game to penalties and now Trippier misses the target to the left. Two massive errors from Trippier.

Kieran Trippier had a miserable night at Stamford Bridge - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

10:04 PM GMT

Gallagher scores (2-1)

Right into the top left corner. Emphatic penalty from Gallagher.

10:04 PM GMT

Wilson scores (1-1)

Newcastle’s striker smashes home. 1-1.

10:03 PM GMT

Palmer scores (1-0)

He beats Dubravka to his left. Palmer slots it into the bottom right-hand corner. Wilson will take first for Newcastle...

10:02 PM GMT

Penalties time

The penalties will be taken in front of the travelling Newcastle fans. Palmer will take Chelsea’s first penalty...

10:01 PM GMT

Unsavoury scenes

In the aftermath of Chelsea’s equaliser, a Chelsea fan inexplicably ran onto the pitch and celebrated in Dubravka’s face. Completely unacceptable behaviour.

Lots of talk between officials and stewards on the touchline. Pochettino looked unhappy about something and the pens will be taken at the away end - wonder if that is related to a Chelsea fan getting on the pitch to celebrate the equaliser in front of Dubravka...

09:57 PM GMT

FT: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

We go to penalties at Stamford Bridge. No extra time, straight to penalties. Both goals came from huge defensive errors.

09:56 PM GMT

90+4 minutes: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Gallagher is booked for a cynical foul on Guimaraes. Moments later Guimaraes is then booked himself for a challenge of Maatsen and tempers boil over. If Newcastle reach the semi-finals Guimaraes will miss the first leg.

09:53 PM GMT

GOAL! Mudryk levels late on

Chelsea are level with two minutes of added time left. The ball is crossed to the far post and Trippier makes a huge mistake. It looks like he is trying to head it back to Dubravka but does not get enough on it. Mudryk snaps in to finish past Dubravka and Chelsea equalise with just a couple of minutes to go.

“Chelsea equalise in stoppage time and Mauricio Pochettino celebrates by jumping all over his backroom staff. It was two of his substitutes, Malo Gusto and Mykhailo Mudryk, who combined for Mudryk to score.”

Mykhaylo Mudryk (left) scores a late equaliser - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

09:50 PM GMT

90 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Chelsea want a penalty but nothing given. Gallagher goes down under a challenge from Livramento and the replays show that was a great decision by Jarred Gillett not to award a penalty. In fact Gallagher should have been booked for diving.

Four minutes of added time.

09:49 PM GMT

88 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Nearly an own goal from Livramento. Chelsea whip the ball to the far post and Livramento gets his head on it in defence and it nearly goes into his own goal. Gallagher was not far away from it either. He was very close to a tap in. Newcastle clear their lines from Chelsea’s corner.

09:46 PM GMT

86 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Wilson is the first Newcastle player to be booked tonight.

09:45 PM GMT

86 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

It is headed away and it falls to Mudryk. He plays the ball back in but it is way too heavy and goes behind for a goal-kick. Time is running out for Chelsea to find an equaliser.

09:44 PM GMT

85 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Chelsea have a corner on the right. Palmer to take an inswinger...

09:44 PM GMT

83 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle have been under huge pressure for the majority of this second half but have they weathered the storm? As it stands they are going through to the semi-finals for a second straight season. Just over five minutes of normal time to go.

09:38 PM GMT

78 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Chelsea are making a double change as Disasi and Sterling come off to be replaced by Maatsen and Mudryk. Just over 10 minutes of normal time to go at Stamford Bridge.

09:35 PM GMT

75 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

What an opportunity for Chelsea. Sterling is driving forward with the ball inside Newcastle’s half and all he needs to do is choose the right time to pass to Nkunku and put the right weight on it. But when he decides to pass the ball is too heavy and the chance is gone. That was not a hard pass that Sterling had to execute either.

09:32 PM GMT

71 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Sterling is booked for diving. He wants a free-kick just outside the Newcastle box but that is an excellent decision by referee Jarred Gillett as there was no contact from Trippier.

“Raheem Sterling has been booked for diving. It wasn’t the first time he’s gone down easily tonight.”

09:29 PM GMT

69 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Mauricio Pochettino is bringing on Nkunku for his Chelsea debut as he replaces Jackson. Nkunku, who arrived from RB Leipzig over the summer, got injured during pre-season so this is his first competitive match for Chelsea.

“Christopher Nkunku is on to make his Chelsea debut and he got a huge ovation from the home crowd as he replaced Nicolas Jackson. He’s already been anointed Chelsea’s saviour...”

Christopher Nkunku comes on for his Chelsea debut - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

09:27 PM GMT

67 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Gallagher shoots from the edge of the box but drags his shot well wide.

09:25 PM GMT

65 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Chelsea are taking too many touches around the box and not showing enough quality in the final third. They are having plenty of the ball but not doing that much with it.

09:22 PM GMT

62 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Disasi fires a ball across the box but Dubravka makes the save. There were no Chelsea players making a good run to meet what was a decent cross. Perhaps you could say he should not have fired the cross in with no teammates in the six-yard box. Depends which way you want to look at it!

09:16 PM GMT

55 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Big, big chance for Jackson. After a great run by Gusto down the left he feeds it into Broja. He then cuts it back for Jackson, who spins and shoots but his shot goes wide. Moments later Sterling has a shot saved by Dubravka. Newcastle under pressure here at the start of the second half.

Nicolas Jackson missed a good chance to bring Chelsea level - Darren Walsh/Getty Images

09:11 PM GMT

51 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Gordon now goes down and for a while Chelsea do not kick it out but eventually Caicedo does kick it out, much to the Chelsea fan’s ire. His teammate not too happy with him either. Gordon is now replaced by Ritchie.

“Yet another injury for Newcastle. Anthony Gordon has pulled up and Matt Ritchie will be coming on. The injuries just keep on coming for Eddie Howe. Chelsea fans were very unhappy with Moises Caicedo for kicking the ball out so that Gordon could go off. The home side need to find some momentum.”

Anthony Gordon had to go off early in the second half - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

09:10 PM GMT

49 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Chelsea are going to have the first corner of the second half as Palmer’s strike from range is deflected behind. Once again Chelsea go short and it does not work out. Newcastle try and counter but Gordon pulls up as he cannot sprint. He has been struggling for a while, perhaps after that early awful challenge from Caicedo. Surely Eddie Howe will have to bring him off soon.

09:06 PM GMT

Second half

Changes for both sides at the break. Colwill, who was struggling at the end of the first half, has been replaced by Gusto. Meanwhile Eddie Howe has made a double change as Trippier and Burn are on for Krafth and Botman.

We are back under way at Stamford Bridge.

09:00 PM GMT

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray on BBC Radio 5 Live

“Chelsea showing glimpses of what they can do but it has not quite clicked for them, Newcastle have been very regimental and structured. “Callum Wilson has buried their only chance. “You do not give Wilson chances like that, it is terrible defending and Mauricio Pochettino must be thinking ‘what do I have to do?’. “If you take that chance out it has been a pretty even game.”

08:50 PM GMT

HT: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Krafth is down injured after a challenge from Colwill. Looking at the replays that was a nasty one from Colwill and he is probably lucky like his teammate Caicedo earlier in the half that VAR is not in use tonight as he could have been in trouble. Broja is then played in behind by Thiago Silva but his effort is so tame. The offside flag had gone up.

That is it for the first half at Stamford Bridge and Wilson’s goal has given Newcastle the lead at the break.

08:46 PM GMT

45 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

There will be three minutes of added time at the end of this first half and Chelsea have a corner as we head into added time. Palmer’s delivery is a good one and Newcastle head it away from inside the six-yard box. The ball is then played back in but Disasi’s header does not trouble the goal.

08:42 PM GMT

41 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Chelsea are a little fortunate they are not 2-0 down there as they gift the ball away twice deep in quick succession inside their own half but Newcastle cannot capitalise.

08:41 PM GMT

40 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Concern for Eddie Howe here as Krafth is down on the ground but he is now back on his feet after a short stoppage.

08:39 PM GMT

38 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Broja, who has not long come on as a substitute, has the ball in the back of the net but the flag is up. Palmer plays the ball through and Broja lifts over Dubravka and into the net but the linesman’s flag is up. Looking at the replays it was a good decision as Broja was clearly offside.

08:34 PM GMT

33 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Sterling goes down inside the box appealing for a penalty after a challenge from Lascelles. The referee waves those appeals away and remember there is no VAR tonight. Apparently Fernandez might be feeling unwell. More information when we get it.

08:32 PM GMT

31 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Chelsea are being forced into an early change as Fernandez comes off for Broja. It seems that it is due to an injury.

Enzo Fernandez goes off in the first half - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

08:29 PM GMT

29 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Sterling nearly scores again. Gallagher cuts the ball back across goal and it eventually comes to Sterling. He dummies the first shot and when he does fire towards goal it looks like it will end up in the back of the net. But it is brilliantly blocked by Guimaraes.

Raheem Sterling's (second from right) has his shot brilliantly blocked by Bruno Guimaraes (far left) - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

08:28 PM GMT

28 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Nearly an equaliser for Chelsea. Sterling exchanges a one-two with Caicedo and Sterling drives into the box. He opens up and tries to find the far corner but it goes just wide.

08:22 PM GMT

22 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

Palmer cuts onto his favoured left boot and tries to beat Dubravka at the near post from just outside the box but the Newcastle goalkeeper gets down to make the save.

08:20 PM GMT

20 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1

The Chelsea backline are looking nervy and not sure on the ball. The home fans are already expressing their frustrations with their side already a goal down.

08:18 PM GMT

GOAL! Wilson gives visitors the lead

On his 100th appearance for the club Wilson gives Newcastle the lead at Stamford Bridge and it is a huge mistake from Badiashile. Wilson is on his own dribbling into Chelsea’s half. Chelsea look like they had it covered and Badiashile had possession of it. But he gets it caught under his feet and Wilson is left with a one-on-one which he finishes past Petrovic.

Callum Wilson (centre) gives Newcastle the lead after Benoit Badiashile's huge error - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

08:15 PM GMT

14 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Chelsea will have their second corner of the night after Disasi has a cross blocked. They take it short and Sterling whips it in but Newcastle are the first to get their heads on it.

08:11 PM GMT

10 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Krafth whips the ball in from the right and Gordon cannot get a good connection on it. He should have done better there.

08:07 PM GMT

7 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Hits the bar! The corner comes out to Gallagher just outside the box. He takes one touch and then his curling effort comes back off the bar. Chelsea inches away from taking he lead.

Conor Gallagher hits the bar - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

08:06 PM GMT

6 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Chelsea will have their first corner of the night. Jackson is fed through in the right-hand channel and his shot deflects off Botman for a corner...

08:05 PM GMT

4 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle create an opening. Almiron plays it into the path of Gordon on the left-hand side of the penalty area and his effort on the volley is deflected behind for a corner, which comes to nothing as it is over-hit.

08:03 PM GMT

2 minutes: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Only 90 seconds into the game and the first yellow card of the night is dished out to Chelsea’s Caicedo for a foul on Gordon. VAR is not in use tonight and Chelsea are so lucky that it is not as that should have been a red card. Caicedo rakes down the back of Gordon’s leg. That was an appalling challenge. Should have been a red card.

08:00 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Stamford Bridge.

07:57 PM GMT

Players emerge

Both sides are out from the tunnel and onto the pitch. We are moments away from kick-off.

07:52 PM GMT

Kick-off under 10 minutes away

A place in the semi-final of the #CarabaoCup is up for grabs... ✊#CHENEW comes next! 🎬 pic.twitter.com/Nw7e2AbMpf — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 19, 2023

07:51 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Chelsea: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill, Fernandez, Caicedo, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Gusto, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Mudryk, Nkunku, Broja, Matos.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Livramento, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson.

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Trippier, Dummett, Burn, Murphy, Ritchie, Hall.

07:44 PM GMT

Krafth in as one of three changes for Newcastle

In from the start! 💪🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/3RX2yYw5F6 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 19, 2023

07:21 PM GMT

Milestone night for Wilson

CW9 🫡@CallumWilson makes his 100th Newcastle United appearance this evening! 💯⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/n0EFxIIsgc — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 19, 2023

07:18 PM GMT

Full team news

Chelsea make one change from their 2-0 win over Sheffield United as Enzo Fernandez replaces Mykhailo Mudryk. Christopher Nkunku is on the bench, having recently returned from a long-term injury.

Chelsea: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill, Fernandez, Caicedo, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Gusto, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Mudryk, Nkunku, Broja, Matos.

Newcastle make three changes from their 3-0 win over Fulham. Sven Botman, who is back from injury, replaces Fabian Schar, who is now injured himself. Lewis Miley and Emil Krafth also come in as Joelinton misses out with injury

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Livramento, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson.

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Trippier, Dummett, Burn, Murphy, Ritchie, Hall.

07:14 PM GMT

Miley in line for new contract

17-year-old Lewis Miley, who starts in the midfield for Newcastle tonight, is in talks with the club over a new contract. Mike McGrath has the latest on a potential new contract for Miley.

17-year-old Lewis Miley is in line for a new contract - Lee Smith/Reuters

07:11 PM GMT

Pochettino eager to deliver trophy for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino says the biggest barrier to his Chelsea side delivering success to Stamford Bridge right now is themselves.

Pochettino’s side have the opportunity to claim a place in the last four of Carabao Cup this evening when Newcastle United visit west London. With a number of leading clubs including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Aston Villa having already exited the competition, the potential route to success is less daunting than it might have been, but after a disappointing first half of the season, the head coach believes the main obstacles to progress can be found closer to home.

The weekend victory over struggling Sheffield United means Chelsea sit firmly in mid-table having lost more league games than they have won, while the meeting with Eddie Howe’s side revives painful memories of last month’s 4-1 defeat at St James’s Park, a low point in the campaign. “I’m not so happy - because if we want to win the competition, we need to win it against us,” said Pochettino. “We are our own worst enemies. At the moment, we are fighting against ourselves to be better.

“But we have the possibility, and tonight we are ready to compete and fight in every single action, win the duels, and be faster and stronger than them.”

Pochettino has yet to win a domestic trophy in England and suffered defeat in the final of this competition in 2015 when his Tottenham Hotspur side lost to Chelsea, then managed by Jose Mourinho. Chelsea’s last piece of silverware came in 2022 when they won the Club World Club championship and the Argentine is in no doubt about the importance of a trophy success.

“I don’t know which people are saying it is a ‘Mickey Mouse Cup,’ but we are not feeling this way,” said Pochettino, who confirmed £52 million striker Christopher Nkunku will again be in the squad and could be make his debut. “Our players are not feeling like this. It is a really good opportunity to win. I saw for more than ten years how clubs celebrate winning this cup.

“Big clubs have won this trophy. They were happy to celebrate. It is one of our objectives and we are taking it seriously. We are going to put out the best team possible as if we are playing for a final or for our lives. From the beginning of the season it has been one of our objectives. Of course I want to win a trophy here in England. I want to lift a trophy now, in this competition because it is important.

“Winning a trophy means more for the people than us. But it means a lot because we want to deliver the job for our club, for our fans. It is a priority. Tonight we need to fight, to be aggressive, to follow our last game in the way we behave and the way we approach the match. We need to keep the same mentality and the same capacity to fight for every single ball.”

07:04 PM GMT

Fancy a bet?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

07:01 PM GMT

Newcastle team news

07:00 PM GMT

Chelsea team news

05:40 PM GMT

Match preview

Just eight teams left in the 2023/24 Carabao Cup with Chelsea entertaining Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge this evening. Fair to say that both teams are in pretty patchy periods at the moment, though Newcastle’s comes in a period of greater success and stability. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been patchy all season, winning just six of 17 league games and losing seven - including three of their last five.

Chelsea have a pretty good record in this competition in the last couple of decades with victories in 2005, 2007 and 2015, whilst also making the final in 2008, 2019 and 2022. Newcastle United’s record in the League Cup is not quite as illustrious, making just two finals; in 1976 and when they lost to Manchester United earlier this year.

Is the League Cup a competition that really matters? It has always had some element of it being a pain for the additional fixtures and not being taken seriously enough by some of the clubs. Yet it is a bit of silverware and it is nice to have. Not that some of the more successful teams would be that bothered by missing out on it. Supporters of both clubs playing this evening in south-west London would be pretty happy to get their hands on it, I am certain.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe wants to “create more memories” in the competition. Howe has never won a major honour in football - his Championship win with Bournemouth in 2015 being the highest - and his club have not claimed one since their 1969 win in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Newcastle have overcome both Manchester sides in their previous two rounds and Howe said: “The two draws we had previously to this one was probably as difficult as you can get. Manchester City - whether it’s home or away - Manchester United away, then we get Chelsea away.

“The beauty of the two games we’ve had previously is we’ve proved we can raise our game against the top teams in a cup competition that brought so many great memories for us last year.

“I think we’re determined to try and progress, we’re determined to try and create more memories.

“We’ve seen the rewards you can get from [the competition] and the experiences you can get.

“The build-up to the final was a brilliant thing to be part of and of course the final itself was a disappointment, but the build-up to it was incredible to see our supporters and how we took to London and the whole spectacle really.”

He confirmed that Fabian Schar and Joelinton are unavailable and will have scans after being injured during their league win against Fulham. Sven Botman and Alexander Isak are also out of action for what will be Howe’s 100th game in charge of the club.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.