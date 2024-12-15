Chelsea beat Brentford and move to within two points of Premier League summit

Chelsea moved to within two points of the Premier League summit as Marc Cucurella continued his remarkable ascent to score in a 2-1 win against Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

The defender was seemingly a symbol of Chelsea’s botched recruitment for much of his first two seasons after moving from Brighton, but like his team-mates this season he has been rejuvenated as Enzo Maresca watched his side without question insert themselves into the title race.

The head coach has repeatedly insisted his young squad are not ready to challenge but this was their fifth league victory in a row and, despite Fabio Carvalho striking the bar at 1-0 after Cucurella’s opener and Bryan Mbeumo jangling nerves with a goal at the start of seven added minutes, it was as commanding a one-goal win as could be hoped for.

Nicolas Jackson, another player once pilloried but whose name rang out around the ground, had earlier netted Chelsea’s crucial second goal 10 minutes from time.

However, the loudest cheers were reserved for Cucurella. The Spain international has always been an energetic player but since returning from his country’s victorious Euro 2024 campaign – where he played a key role – there has been new purpose to his play, pressing with a keen awareness of space and making attacking runs that have stretched defences.

His evening was sullied somewhat by a red card received after the final whilst, a second yellow card shown for a shove on Kevin Schade which will bring a suspension but it had nevertheless been a defining display.

Chelsea controlled things from the off. Goalkeeper Mark Flekken threw up two strong palms to beat away Jackson’s near-post drive, the best chance of an opening 15 minutes the hosts dominated. Cole Palmer shot straight at the goalkeeper then Enzo Fernandez was denied by Flekken’s legs as Chelsea chipped away and Brentford clung on.

Levi Colwill flung himself at the feet of Mikkel Damsgaard, denying the midfielder a clear strike on goal at the end of a rare Brentford break.

Marc Cucurella (right) opened the scoring against Brentford (John Walton/PA)

The visitors’ concentration was being tested. Flekken let his slip briefly with a stray pass that was intercepted by Noni Madueke, the winger driving straight at goal and hitting a shot that deflected behind off the goalkeeper’s leg.

Cucurella could make a strong case for being the most improved Chelsea player under Maresca. Here, he was asked by the head coach to step into midfield when the team were in possession and make runs into the box on the frequent occasions the ball was worked wide. Minutes before half-time, the manoeuvre paid off.

The ball was moved via Malo Gusto wide to the left from where Madueke swung over an inviting cross. Neither Sepp van den Berg nor Mads Roerslev got properly off the ground and in between them flew Cucurella, launching into the air to guide a firm, controlled header into the corner.

Jackson was guilty of an outrageous miss on the hour, perhaps too nonchalant as he swung at Jadon Sancho’s cutback and sent the ball sailing over the bar with the goal gaping.

Robert Sanchez made a remarkable one-handed save to push Christian Norgaard’s volley over the bar as Brentford enjoyed a spell of pressure. They ought to have equalised when Carvalho slid in and and turned the ball solidly against the underside of the crossbar.

Chelsea survived and in the 80th minute went further ahead via Jackson, given the whole of the Brentford half to run into before lashing inside the near post.

Mbeumo’s goal, finished low past Sanchez, set up a nervous finish but resolutely Chelsea held on.