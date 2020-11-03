Chelsea ‘basement collapse’: Two houses destroyed in south west London as 40 residents evacuated

Police were on scene this morning after a building collapsed on Durham Place, Chelsea London

Two houses in south west London have collapsed, reportedly during work to build a large basement.

Pictures show the terraced homes in “total collapse” following the incident in Durham Place, Chelsea.

Firefighters said the two four-storey properties were under construction. The work was reportedly to make the two 18th Century townhouses into one property, including with a basement.

Around 40 people were evacuated from nearby properties, but there are no reports of any injuries.

A neighbour told the MailOnline: "There was just a huge thud. I thought it was thunder but there was only the one loud thud.

"It wasn't until the morning on my way to work that I saw the building had collapsed. There were lots of police and the road was sealed off.

"Workmen have been there for weeks excavating a basement. I don't think anyone was in the property at the time but it is going to be very expensive to fix."

Homes on the exclusive Durham Place can sell for £16million, but these properties are thought to be worth around £4million.

London Fire Brigade Station Commander Jason Jones said: “There was a total collapse of the building from the roof to ground level.

“Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and our drone team carried out a search.

“A police search dog also carried out an external search of the building and at this stage, there are no reports of any injuries. Nobody is thought to have been inside the building at the time of the collapse.

“Local road closures will remain in place this morning.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 2325hrs on Monday, 2 November, to reports of a building collapsed in Durham Place, SW3.

A terrible scene in Chelsea #SW3 this morning, as a mid-terrace house in Durham Place collapses! pic.twitter.com/CusQczcEwq — Andrew Reeves (@totalisprestige) November 3, 2020

"The occupants of neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

"At this stage, there are no reported injuries and nobody is thought to have been inside the building. Emergency services remain at the scene."

