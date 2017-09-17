Chelsea, Arsenal play to scoreless draw

A thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday ended without either Chelsea or Arsenal scoring a goal, as the two Premier League sides played to a scoreless, yet entertaining, draw.

Chelsea (3-1-1) enjoyed the greater possession but it was Arsenal (2-1-2) who created the clearest chances in the first half. Alexandre Lacazette missed a close-range effort before Aaron Ramsey jinked into the box and hit the post, with Lacazette then somehow missing the rebound.

Chelsea's Pedro went one-on-one with the Gunners' Petr Cech, only to see the former Chelsea keeper make a superb save.

Arsenal also had the ball in the net when Shkodran Mustafi headed home in the second half, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

A bad-tempered finish culminated in Chelsea defender David Luiz being sent off for a high tackle on Sead Kolasinac.