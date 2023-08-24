Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool to miss out on Gabri Veiga transfer after ‘surprise Saudi swoop’

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli are on the verge of signing highly-rated Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, among others, in recent months after a breakout season with Celta Vigo.

A move to the Premier League was thought to be on the cards with Veiga available for his £34.4million release clause.

However, Saudi champions Al-Ahli have swooped for the youngster to add to their big-spending summer having already signed Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibanez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Franck Kessie and Merih Derimal from European clubs.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, a medical has been booked for Veiga to take place on Thursday after an agreement over his switch was reached with the player and both clubs.

Chelsea are not expected to add to their midfield options again this summer after landing Romeo Lavia, with fellow former target Mohammed Kudus set to join West Ham.

Arsenal would likely need to sell before they can buy with rumours of Thomas Partey’s exit now extinguished.

Liverpool have reportedly seen a bid for Fluminense midfielder Andre Trinidade knocked back as they look to complete their summer business.