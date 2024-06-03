Chelsea appoint Leicester's Maresca as manager

Maresca has taken charge of a Chelsea side that finished sixth in last season's Premier League [Getty Images]

Chelsea have appointed Leicester manager Enzo Maresca as their new boss on a five-year contract with the option of an extra year.

The Italian replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who left by mutual consent on 21 May after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca, 44, took charge of the Foxes in June 2023 and led them to the Championship title last term.

Maresca, who will begin his new role on 1 July, is Chelsea's sixth managerial appointment in five years and the fourth since American investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital bought the club in May 2022.

Chelsea endured a mixed 2023-24 but won their final five games to end the campaign in sixth and qualify for the Europa Conference League.

The Blues also finished runners-up in the Carabao Cup and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Several candidates were on a shortlist following Pochettino's departure, with former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and Brentford's Thomas Frank all reported to have been in the mix.

Maresca's first taste of senior management arrived in 2021 but he lasted just 180 days with Italian club Parma, winning only four of his 14 games in charge.

The Italian, who previously had a stint in charge of Manchester City's under-23 side, returned to the club to work as manager Pep Guardiola's assistant in June 2022.

After playing a role in City's Treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, Maresca moved to King Power Stadium and succeeded in getting Leicester back to the Premier League at the first time of asking as champions.

The Chelsea players not on international duty this summer are scheduled to return to the club for pre-season under Maresca on 4 July as they prepare for a tour of the United States.

