Chelsea aim to land Leipzig’s Nkunku after giving forward medical check

Jacob Steinberg and Louise Taylor
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Sebastian Kahnert/AP</span>
Photograph: Sebastian Kahnert/AP

Chelsea are preparing to move for Christopher Nkunku next summer after it emerged they conducted an initial medical check on the RB Leipzig forward during the last transfer window.

Nkunku, whose contract is believed to contain a £52.8m release clause, is understood to have undergone the tests with a member of Chelsea’s medical staff present. The 24-year-old is expected to leave Leipzig at the end of the season and Chelsea are attempting to jump to the head of the queue.

Related: Premier League returns, Hull sack manager Arveladze: football countdown – live

Chelsea are keen to improve their forward options despite spending big on Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Nkunku scored 35 goals last season and has started this campaign by scoring six times in 11 games. There could be fierce competition for the France international, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain. Nkunku can play in a variety of positions across the front line and his versatility would be appealing to Graham Potter.

Chelsea did business with Leipzig in the summer, selling the Germany striker Timo Werner back to the Bundesliga side. They also made an unsuccessful attempt to sign the Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, who could be a target for Potter next year.

Chelsea are one of the major clubs looking to enter the hotly contested race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. However Liverpool and Real Madrid are currently believed to have a better chance of buying the England midfielder. Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested in the 19-year-old, who sparkled during England’s 3-3 draw with Germany.

As well as trying to plan for next summer Chelsea are looking to make changes to their infrastructure. They hope to appoint a sporting director and technical director soon. Leipzig’s Christopher Vivell and Brighton’s Paul Winstanley have emerged as candidates for the technical director role.

Chelsea had hoped to appoint RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund as their sporting director, only for the move to break down. They have since held talks with Tim Steidten but it is unclear whether the German wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen. There is also interest in Leeds’s Victor Orta and they have been linked with Atalanta’s Lee Congerton.

Jesse Marsch, the Leeds manager, has revealed that he and Angus Kinnear, the chief executive, recently went out to dinner with Orta and spent the evening endeavouring to persuade their director of football to remain at Elland Road.

“[We] talked very openly about it,” Marsch said of Chelsea’s interest. “It was a little bit of a funny conversation because, before I came here, I basically made Victor promise that he was going to stay here with me. But I said: ‘Obviously if you get an opportunity to go to a place like Chelsea you have to consider it.’ In the end, he has to make a decision that’s best for him and his family.” Marsch appears quietly confident Orta will elect to stay.

Potter refused to comment on Nkunku. Chelsea’s manager, who takes charge of his first league game at Crystal Palace on Saturday, said that being appointed by the club would not make him a different person.

“I sincerely hope not would be my answer to that instinctively,” the former Brighton manager said. “If you ever have any success or you’re trying to do anything you have to be true to yourself and I’m not saying I’m right or wrong or anything like that, it’s more that I have to be me and part of me is a little bit of self-deprecation.

“I’m intelligent enough to know that I started off in the bottom tier, below the bottom tier and after a process of trial and error and a lot of hard work and a lot of luck and help from other people I’ve got to this point. That’s quite a fantastic achievement and something I’m really proud of but at the same time I’m a human being and certainly not perfect and doesn’t think that I’ve cracked anything, doesn’t mean that I’ve got all the answers.

“I know I’m on a process of carrying on that development, carrying on that journey of trying to improve myself because ultimately if you want players to do the same thing I think you have to role model that behaviour as well.”

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Predators feel restocked, ready to chase Stanley Cup again

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being swept for the first time in franchise history may be exactly what the Nashville Predators needed. The Predators saw first-hand the bar set by Colorado on its way to winning the Stanley Cup and took a hard look in the mirror. General manager David Poile traded for defenseman Ryan McDonagh, signed forward Filip Forsberg to an extension and then persuaded Nino Niederreiter to sign with Nashville. “I think we can take another step,” captain Roman Josi said. The Predator

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.