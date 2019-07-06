Chelsea agree sale of Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will join Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal at the end of the 2019-20 season, the Premier League club have announced.

The 26-year-old is currently in the middle of a two-year loan spell with the LaLiga side and will remain in the Spanish capital upon its completion.

The Spain international scored 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues after joining from Real Madrid in 2017.

Thank you and good luck, @AlvaroMorata. 👊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2019

Morata was signed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte two years ago for around £60million on a five-year contract.

However, despite scoring on his Premier League debut, he failed to find his feet in England with injury and poor form costing him his place in the starting line-up.

Morata returned to Madrid in January on loan and scored six goals in 17 games since his move.

‘‘Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement over the transfer of Alvaro Morata from July 1, 2020,’’ Atletico said in a statement

‘‘The Spanish striker will play at our club on loan this season, as was agreed when he joined Atlético de Madrid in the January transfer window, and the move will become permanent at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.’’

