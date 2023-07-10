Chelsea agree to loan out Tino Anjorin with first-team pathway mapped out

Chelsea will allow Tino Anjorin to go on loan next season after outlining their belief that the academy midfielder can progress at the club.

The 21-year-old will now search for a suitable season-long loan after it was agreed that it would suit both parties for him to remain on the Stamford Bridge books.

The Blues will assist the England Under-20 international in finding a move after several injury-hit seasons since he turned professional.

Anjorin has offers from England, France, the Netherlands and Denmark as he seeks to prove why Frank Lampard handed him five senior appearances between 2019 and 2020.

Chelsea have Anjorin under contract until 2025 and will reassess his future next summer, either opting to sell him or offering him a new contract after a successful loan spell.

Anjorin has only played 26 games on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield since making his debut for Chelsea. He fractured his metatarsal while playing in Russia and then suffered an ankle injury last season in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Ishe Samuels-Smith will stay in Chelsea’s Under-21s until January before the club evaluates whether to send him out on loan.

The 17-year-old joined the Blues over the weekend after completing a £4million move from Everton.

Anjorin has been training with a group of players referred to as the ‘loan group’ at Cobham. It features some of Chelsea’s best young English talents including Anjorin and Harvey Vale, along with players who are up for sale like Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Romelu Lukaku and Ethan Ampadu are expected to join this group when they return for pre-season this week.